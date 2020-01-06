Boys Basketball: Tanner, West, ABS take weekend wins

Tanner had a much easier time defeating Clements the second time the Rattlers played them than the first.
J.J. Jones had a dominating offensive performance Friday night that helped Tanner roll to a 56-39 win over the Colts.
The 17-point victory was a far cry from the first time the two teams met Nov. 19, when Tanner won by a slim 58-52 margin.
Jones made sure a close game wouldn't happen again by scoring 26 points, including 15 in the first half as the Rattlers took a 32-19 halftime lead. Tanner took control of the game for good in the third quarter, outscoring the Colts 13-5 to pull far away.
Jared Cruz scored 11 points for Tanner, while Dashawn McNabb chipped in with 10.
Clements was led by J.T. Farrar and Dylan Patrick, who each scored 11 points.
West Limestone 65, Priceville 48
A long layoff seemed to do some good for the West Limestone boys basketball team, as the Wildcats raced out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to a win Friday night over Priceville.
West hadn't played since a 36-34 loss Dec. 23 to Elkmont, but instead of getting rusty, the 10-day break seemed to recharge the players' batteries, making for a dominating performance against the Bulldogs.
Priceville's one bright spot came in the second quarter, as they closed the gap to 30-19 at halftime. However, the Wildcats didn't allow the Bulldogs to get any closer and outscored Priceville 35-29 in the second half to pull away for the 17-point victory.
Camryn Williams scored 19 points to lead West Limestone, while Ryan Britt added 12 and River Helms chipped in with nine.
Priceville was led by Seth Hood, who scored a game-high 20 points.
Athens Bible 62, Shoals Christian 34
Athens Bible raced out to a huge lead after one quarter and took a 28-point victory over Shoals Christian Saturday afternoon.
ABS jumped out to a quick 24-7 lead after one quarter, but Shoals Christian responded in the second quarter to cut the Trojans' lead to 32-22 at halftime.
However, Athens Bible completely dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Flame 20-2 to pull away for good.
Kacen Pierce had a dominant performance for Athens Bible, leading all scorers with 26 points. Ty Dutton tallied 13 points for the Trojans, while Walker Brand chipped in with 10
Shoals Christian was led by Jaylen Akin with 11 points.
