The 2019 Boys All-County soccer team as selected by area coaches. Clements did not respond to a request for nominations.
Ardmore
• Saul Rodriguez: first-team All-State, 25 goals, 8 assists
East Limestone
• James Oliver: 13 goals, 4 assists
• Dylan Irvin: center defender, helped team allow less than one goal per game
• Jason DeGroff: 16 goals, 9 assists
• Cody Tiemann: 15 goals, 10 assists
• Parker Moran: 72 saves
Elkmont
• Nehemias Vicente: scored 8 goals to lead team
• Brandon Aguilar: second on team in goals scored
• Santiago Altamirano: best defender on team
Tanner
• Manuel Felipe: first team All-State, 26 goals, 13 assists
• Frankie Vicente: center defender, 2 goals, 3 assists from defense
• Cristian Nolasco: first team All-State, 3 goals, 5 assists from defense
• Richard Rosas: 8 goals, 5 assists
• Emanuel Gonzalez: first team All-State, 205 saves, 4 shutouts
• Gonzalo Rubio: 9 goals, 14 assists
West Limestone
• Shane James: 15 goals, 7 assists
• Ivan Mendoza: 6 goals, 7 assists
• Richie Grimes: 7 goals, 3 assists
• Christian Clemmons: 140 saves, 4 shutouts
