The 2019 Boys All-County soccer team as selected by area coaches. Clements did not respond to a request for nominations.

Ardmore

• Saul Rodriguez: first-team All-State, 25 goals, 8 assists

East Limestone

• James Oliver: 13 goals, 4 assists

• Dylan Irvin: center defender, helped team allow less than one goal per game

• Jason DeGroff: 16 goals, 9 assists

• Cody Tiemann: 15 goals, 10 assists

• Parker Moran: 72 saves

Elkmont

• Nehemias Vicente: scored 8 goals to lead team

• Brandon Aguilar: second on team in goals scored

• Santiago Altamirano: best defender on team

Tanner

• Manuel Felipe: first team All-State, 26 goals, 13 assists

• Frankie Vicente: center defender, 2 goals, 3 assists from defense

• Cristian Nolasco: first team All-State, 3 goals, 5 assists from defense

• Richard Rosas: 8 goals, 5 assists

• Emanuel Gonzalez: first team All-State, 205 saves, 4 shutouts

• Gonzalo Rubio: 9 goals, 14 assists

West Limestone

• Shane James: 15 goals, 7 assists

• Ivan Mendoza: 6 goals, 7 assists

• Richie Grimes: 7 goals, 3 assists

• Christian Clemmons: 140 saves, 4 shutouts

