Elkmont’s Nick Chambless was named the student athlete Bryant-Jordan award winner for Region 8 Class 3A. He was honored at the 35th annual banquet on Monday, April 10, and The News Courier caught up with Nick, his dad Patrick Chambless, who is also Elkmont’s athletic director, and football coach Chris Bunio.
Both Chambless and Bunio say Nick isn’t just a good player, he’s a smart player.
“He’s definitely one of the smartest, if not the smartest player out there,” Bunio said.
His dad echoed that.
“He’s probably one of the smartest athletes I’ve ever coached as far as knowing the game and studying the game. Nick can tell you what anybody on the football field is supposed to be doing at any given time,” Patrick said.
Patrick said that whether it was how the defense needed to be lined up or what route someone needed to run on offense – Nick would be the go to guy.
“He was definitely one of those guys that the coaches and players could count on and just one of those guys who just always gave it his all and was a very selfless type player,” Bunio said.
What truly shows his athleticism and intelligence on the field isn’t just his quick thinking in football his dad said. It’s how quickly Nick picked up in soccer, too. He’s truly excelled as a multi-sport athlete his dad said.
He started soccer in the tenth grade after not playing since he was a young child. He started playing goalie a few games into the season during his junior year.
“Nick basically taught himself how to play goalie,” Patrick said. “And, he ended up second team all-state last year.”
He played multiple positions on the football field as well.
“He did a lot for us,” Bunio said. “Just one of those leaders on the field you could count on to know what was going on.”
While he doesn’t have plans to continue competing in the next level of sports yet, Nick is headed to Auburn this Fall to study engineering. He’s got a full tuition scholarship his dad said.
“We’re proud of him, who he is and what he does. The man he’s becoming. He puts in work.”
Bryant-Jordan winners don’t just stand out on the field, though, and Nick Chambless has put in the work to prioritize his academic performance, too.
“It’s not easy to balance both sports and academics, so being recognized for that is great. ... I use my down time during the school day to do things for the next week or for other classes so I can focus on my sports after school and on game days,” Nick shared with The News Courier
He scored a 34 on the ACT. And, his dad said it was proof that COVID did hurt in some way because the part he struggled with were the geometry questions which could be the difference of a point or two. COVID-19 emerged in 2020 during what would have been the second semester of Nick’s freshman year and into his sophomore year. Patrick said he probably missed about a quarter of geometry classes during that time frame.
That’s not the only way that Patrick said COVID had an effect on Nick.
“Really it hurt him in the weight room,” Patrick said. “As a family we’d get out and we’d walk and enjoy the Rails to Trails up here in Elkmont. Not being able to get in the weight room then hurt him, and since then he’s become a gym rat.”
Coach Bunio said that Nick started to get in the weight room, not only during the program but also on his own, allowed him to compete at a higher level on Friday nights because of how it helps to improve strength and speed.
Patrick said his son has gone after his goals and been a self starter to get where he’s at today both on and off the field. It’s been a challenge as Elkmont has gone through difficult times on the football field with coaching changes.
“Nick has been on the filed with me his whole life since he was little. Just us getting to finish out together that was special to us,” Patrick said.
Coach Bunio said he was glad Nick decided to return despite the challenges and they met over the summer once he started as the coach. He said Nick was a leader for the team with both his actions and words.
“He led by example. and what made him a good leader for us was his consistency with not just showing up ... but being present while he was there in terms of how much effort and attention to detail he gave,” Bunio said.
Nick himself is aware of the responsibilities that come with being a good leader for his teammates.
“I try to always lead by example,” Nick explained, “whether that’s working hard in practice or not getting down when a game’s not going our way. ... Being proud for your teammates is my favorite part of being a leader.”
“His mom and I are extremely proud of him the person. He’ll do anything for anybody. and then, him the student because he does what he’s supposed to and works hard here in school,” Patrick said. “And then him the athlete, it’s just been remarkable to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.