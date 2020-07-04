Burkett adjusting to new job amid COVID-19 constraints

While high school basketball season doesn’t begin until November, the summer is normally very important to a team’s success.
But with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the summer schedule, basketball coaches are having a summer like never before. That especially affects coaches who took new jobs in the offseason, such as new Athens High boys basketball coach Charles Burkett.
Burkett was named the head coach for the Golden Eagles boys team May 19 after spending the previous 14 years at Hoover, which included winning the 2015 Class 7A state championship.
While the summer would normally present an opportunity to learn about his new players and see them in game situations, the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced coaches to adapt to a much different summer routine. It is a routine that hurts incoming coaches such as Burkett.
“Normally, we would be having full-fledged practices and basically a whole season of play dates,” Burkett said. “We normally would be playing something like 22 to 25 games (in the summer), so that is definitely going to be missed.”
While the Alabama High School Athletic Association allowed high school workouts to resume June 1, it canceled all summer camps and play dates. Teams use those play dates to see how new players fit into roles recently graduated players left, see which players can potentially step up from the junior varsity to varsity teams and, in some cases, allow a new coach to judge his players in game situations and see what needs to be worked on to get them playing his style.
Unfortunately for Burkett, he does not have that opportunity and must rely on watching his players in individual workouts and film study sessions.
“With the COVID-19, there’s only so much we can do,” Burkett said. “It’s certainly a disadvantage for all coaches that changed jobs, because you’re trying to change the culture as well, and that takes time. But at the same time, we’re not the only one that’s not playing (games) this summer. Everybody else is in the same situation as well.”
Burkett said the Golden Eagles are practicing three times a week during the summer and focusing on individual skills and learning a new style of play.
“We’re doing a bunch of skill work and a lot of shooting,” he said. “Trying to improve their knowledge of the game and implement my system as easily as I can. It’s tough, because we can communicate with the social distancing in place, but we’re not able to physically put (the system) in place right now.”
Burkett said much of the team’s success will be up to the players working as hard as they can this summer and really focusing on learning a new system and style of play.
“Hopefully, we can grasp mentally what I’m hoping to accomplish, and when that time comes for us to actually play without any restrictions, hopefully, we’ll be that much farther along,” Burkett said. “I know it’s minimal, but it’s about as much as we can do really.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.