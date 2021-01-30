Calhoun Community College is adding new teams to its athletic program this fall.
Calhoun Interim President Joe Burke announced the addition of cross-country running teams for both men and women. Calhoun officials said cross-country is ranked the second most common sport in college athletics.
According to Burke, the college is planning to hire a part-time coach for both teams. Once onboard, the coach will focus on recruiting within and outside the state of Alabama, Burke said.
“It is an exciting time for Calhoun athletics,” said Burke. “This new addition will not only increase our extracurricular offerings to our students, but it also provides us with the opportunity to expand student athlete enrollment.”
“The Athletics Department will award a total of 10 scholarships for the men’s team and 10 for the women’s team, which will cover books, tuition and fees,” said Nancy Keenum, Calhoun athletics director. “The students will train on Calhoun’s Decatur campus as well as local established parks.”
The season is scheduled to begin in September. Both teams will compete against various opponents within the Alabama Community College Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association, as well as schools within the National College Athletic Association and National Athletic International Association.
Prospective student athletes interested in joining Calhoun’s cross-country team as well as interested coaches should contact the Athletics Department at 256-306-2858.
