Calhoun Community College recently announced two additional sports camps that will take place this summer.
A youth golf camp will take place Aug. 3-5, while a one-day softball prospect camp will take place Aug. 3.
The golf camp will be for boys and girls ages 8-13 from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 3-5. The camp will take place at Strike Zone — Point Mallard, 2901 Point Mallard Drive, Decatur. Participants will learn golf fundamentals from the Calhoun men’s golf team and coaches.
They will interact with one another learning drills and competing in golf competitions. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The cost of the camp is $100 per camper. Visit www.calhoun.edu/golf-camps for more information.
The softball prospect camp is for girls in grades 9-12 as well as 2020 unsigned softball players. The one-day camp is 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Fred Frickie Park on Calhoun’s Decatur campus.
Participants will learn advanced hitting, fielding, pitching, catching and competition techniques.
Campers must bring a bat, helmet, athletic shoes, glove and catching equipment in order to participate. The cost is $45 per camper. On-site registration will take place 8:15-8:45 a.m. for those who did not pre-register.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/events/softball-fundamentals-camp/ for more information or to register.
