Athletes are most often recognized for things they do on the field, but several Calhoun Comunity College athletes were recently honored for great things they accomplished in the classroom.
The Calhoun baseball, softball and women’s and men’s golf teams were recently recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their 2019-2020 academic efforts.
Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keenum said 17 of the athletes were documented by the NJCAA as members of the All-Academic team.
The softball team led with an average grade point average of 3.31, and the baseball team followed with an average GPA of 3.11.
The NJCAA has 525 member schools in 24 regions.
First team members (4.0 GPA)
Easton Williamson Baseball
Tyler Legere Baseball
Tanner DeVane Baseball
Mallory Lott Softball
Savannah Stamps Softball
Second team members (3.8-3.99 GPA)
Destinee Hargrove Softball
Matilyn Kerr Softball
Caroline Parker Softball
Morgyn Sparkman Softball
Peyton Colvard Baseball
Garrett Gustafson Baseball
Third team members (3.6–3.79 GPA)
Harvey CarpenterMen’s golf
William ChildersBaseball
William TurleyBaseball
Emari HuttoSoftball
Aubrey LittleSoftball
Brantley PalmerSoftball
Additional members of the
Commissioners Honor Roll
qualified with a 3.0 GPA or higher:
Christopher Bendall Men’s golf
Morgan Moon Women’s golf
Samuel Childress Softball
Hailey Olsen Softball
Mauriene Clark Women’s golf
James Pearson Baseball
Maggie Covington Softball
Anna Purvis Softball
Brett Dingess Baseball
Charles Reeves Men’s golf
Tucker Fowler Baseball
Roland Ryan Baseball
Devin Gifford Baseball
Jerry Swanson Baseball
Jacob Glenn Baseball
Tyler Wagnon Baseball
Summer Guinn Softball
Matthew Walke Men’s golf
Jacob Harris Baseball
Brooklyn Wallace Softball
Savanna Henson Softball
Samuel Watkins Baseball
Paxton Huges Baseball
Evan Koob Baseball
Trace Lentz Baseball
Jackson Napier Men’s golf
MacKenzie McCormack Softball
