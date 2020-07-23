Athletes are most often recognized for things they do on the field, but several Calhoun Comunity College athletes were recently honored for great things they accomplished in the classroom.

The Calhoun baseball, softball and women’s and men’s golf teams were recently recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their 2019-2020 academic efforts.

Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keenum said 17 of the athletes were documented by the NJCAA as members of the All-Academic team. 

The softball team led with an average grade point average of 3.31, and the baseball team followed with an average GPA of 3.11.

The NJCAA has 525 member schools in 24 regions.

 

First team members (4.0 GPA)

Easton Williamson Baseball

Tyler Legere Baseball

Tanner DeVane Baseball

Mallory Lott Softball

Savannah Stamps Softball

 

Second team members (3.8-3.99 GPA)

Destinee Hargrove Softball

Matilyn Kerr Softball

Caroline Parker Softball

Morgyn Sparkman Softball

Peyton Colvard Baseball

Garrett Gustafson Baseball

 

Third team members (3.6–3.79 GPA)

Harvey CarpenterMen’s golf

William ChildersBaseball

William TurleyBaseball

Emari HuttoSoftball

Aubrey LittleSoftball

Brantley PalmerSoftball

 

Additional members of the 

Commissioners Honor Roll 

qualified with a 3.0 GPA or higher:

 

Christopher Bendall Men’s golf

Morgan Moon Women’s golf

Samuel Childress Softball

Hailey Olsen Softball

Mauriene Clark Women’s golf

James Pearson Baseball

Maggie Covington Softball

Anna Purvis Softball

Brett Dingess Baseball

Charles Reeves Men’s golf

Tucker Fowler Baseball

Roland Ryan Baseball

Devin Gifford Baseball

Jerry Swanson Baseball

Jacob Glenn Baseball

Tyler Wagnon Baseball

Summer Guinn Softball

Matthew Walke Men’s golf

Jacob Harris Baseball

Brooklyn Wallace Softball

Savanna Henson Softball

Samuel Watkins Baseball

Paxton Huges Baseball

Evan Koob Baseball

Trace Lentz Baseball

Jackson Napier Men’s golf

MacKenzie McCormack Softball

