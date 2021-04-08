Tiffany Bain, Calhoun’s Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Coordinator of Clinical Education and Allied Health Department Chair, was announced as the new men’s and women’s cross-country coach at Calhoun Community College by Calhoun’s Athletics Division.
Bain, a graduate of the University of Alabama, has 11 years of experience in coaching. She has used running programs for individual training like Hill Repeats, Pace and Long Runs, and Couch to 5K. Along with her 11 years experience in coaching, she also brings along marathon experience having competed in two marathons, including 10-plus half marathons and over 50 10K and 5K marathons. Throughout those events, she has placed in multiple events.
The cross-country season is set to begin in September 2021.
