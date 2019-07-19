Calhoun hires Stephenson as head softball coach

DECATUR — After a long career coaching high school athletics, Bart Stephenson will step up to the junior college ranks at Calhoun Community College.
Calhoun announced Wednesday Stephenson was hired as the college's new softball coach and intramural coordinator. Stephenson replaces Nancy Keenum, who retired as softball coach following the 2019 season. Keenum is still the school's athletic director.
“We welcome Bart to our Calhoun athletic family and look forward to his new role for success for our students,” Keenum said.
Stephenson previously coached football, baseball and softball at Speake, Decatur, Hatton, Winston County and New Hope high schools.
A graduate of Mount Hope High School, Stephenson was a three-sport athlete and a signee in football and baseball. He received numerous awards in football, including All State, All Area and the Alabama High School Football All-Star game.
While playing baseball, Stephenson was a .497 hitter with 14 home runs. He participated in the East-West Shrine games, where he made it through to the final game. He attended Northwest Community College, where he was a .398 hitter his freshman year, batted .397 his sophomore year, received the MVP award for his team and participated in the North Central All-Star game.
In 2008, Stephenson received a bachelor of education degree in physical education from Athens State University and was also inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame.
Stephenson said he has developed a passion for the game of softball and feels his time coaching multiple sports has provided him with the ability to relate to athletes. He said he feels he brings a special kind of competitiveness that will not go unnoticed on the playing field.
He is married to Karen Gibson Stephenson. The couple has six children and seven grandchildren.
