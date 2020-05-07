The Calhoun Community College Athletics Department will host several sports camps for children ranging from ages 4-18 this summer.
According to Nancy Keenum, Calhoun’s director of athletics, all camps will be held in compliance with government regulations and recommendations from local health officials. Camp participants will be required to adhere to current safety health practices. Registration fees will be paid in person on the first day of camp by either cash or check.
The camps being offered are as follows:
Youth Golf Camp
This camp will be held for boys and girls ages 4-12 on June 3-5, from 9 a.m.-noon at Strike Zone - Point Mallard, 2901 Point Mallard Drive, Decatur. Participants will learn golf fundamentals from the Calhoun women’s golf team and coaches. They will interact with one another learning fun drills and competing in golf competitions. Snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $80 per camper. Visit www.calhoun.edu/golf-camps for more information or to register.
Softball Prospect Camp
This camp will be held for girls in grades 9-12, as well as 2020 unsigned softball players. The one-day camp takes place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 9, at Fred Frickie Park on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. Participants will learn advanced hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, and competition techniques. Campers must bring the following to participate: bat, helmet, athletic shoes, glove and catching equipment. The cost is $75; on-site registration will be held from 8:15-8:45 a.m. for those who did not pre-register. Visit https://calhoun.edu/events/softball-prospect-camp/ for more information or to register.
Youth Softball Camp
This camp will be held for girls in grades 5-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 11, at Calhoun softball fields, 6250 U.S. 31 North, on Calhoun’s Decatur Campus. Participants will learn softball fundaments such as hitting, fielding, base running, pitching and catching, as well as individual and group instruction. Campers must bring the following to participate: bat, helmet, athletic shoes, glove and catching equipment. Pre-register for $35 plus $20 per additional family member by June 4. Register on the day of camp from 8:15-8:45 a.m. for $45 plus 25 per additional family member. Refreshments will be provided. Visit https://calhoun.edu/events/softball-camp-2/ for more information or to register.
Baseball Future Stars Camp
This camp will be held for boys ages 4-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 23, at Fred Frickie Park on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. Our “Future Stars” will enjoy a day with the Calhoun baseball staff and players. Participantsuu will learn all phases of the game, from hitting and base running to fielding and throwing. Campers should bring an extra change of clothes, as they will finish the camp with a sliding drill. Cost is $75; on-site registration will be held from 8:15-8:45 a.m. for those who did not pre-register. Visit https://calhoun.edu/events/baseball-future-stars-camp/ for more information or to register.
Baseball–High School Uncommitted Showcase
This event is held for boys in grades 9-12. The one-day showcase will be held at 9 a.m. July 14, at Fred Frickie Park on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. The showcase will feature a pro-style workout for recruiting purposes. Players will showcase 60 time, defensive skills and batting practice. Calhoun and other colleges will be present to recruit. The cost is $75. Visit https://calhoun.edu/events/baseball-high-school-uncommitted-showcase/ for more information or to register.
Baseball–Hitting Pitching and Catching Camp
This event is held for boys ages 9-14. The two-part camp will be held from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 21, at Fred Frickie Park on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. The fundamentals of hitting will begin at 9-11 a.m. and pitching will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for one session or $80 for both sessions. Visit https://calhoun.edu/events/baseball-hitting-pitching-and-catching-camp/ for more information or to register.
