Calhoun Community College will host two softball camps later this month, hosting a general camp July 24 and a Calhoun prospect camp July 30.
The camp on July 24 is for students in grades fourth through ninth. It will be 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the Calhoun softball field. Refreshments will be provided.
Each camper will receive a T-shirt and a chance to win free sporting goods from a local business. Early registration is Friday, July 19, with the fee being $35 per player and $20 for each additional family member. After July 19, the registration fee is $45 per player and $25 for each additional family member. Registration is available online by visiting www.calhoun.edu and scrolling to upcoming events. Registration can also be done the day of the camp from 8:15-8:45 a.m. Checks should be made payable to Calhoun College Foundation Inc.
Campers should bring a bat, batting gloves, helmet, shoes, glove and catching equipment (if they are a catcher).
Prospect camp
The Calhoun prospect camp is for students in 10th through 12th grades, and is also available to high school graduates who have not signed to play collegiately. It will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 30 at the Calhoun softball field.
Campers will learn advanced hitting, fielding, pitching, catching and competition techniques. Participants must pre-register for the camp by Friday, July 19. Registration fee is $60 and available online by visiting www.calhoun.edu and scrolling to upcoming events.
Campers can also register the day of the camp from 8:15-8:45 a.m. The registration fee the day of the camp is $75. Checks should be made payable to Calhoun College Foundation Inc.
Campers should bring a bat, batting gloves, helmet, shoes, glove and catching equipment (if they are a catcher).
For more information about either of these camps, contact coach Bart Stephenson at 256-306-2983 or bart.stephenson@calhoun.edu.
