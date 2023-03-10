The Calhoun Community College Lady Warhawks basketball team is out of the ACCC (Alabama Community College Conference) Basketball Tournament after a loss in second round and a win in the first. But, Head Coach Candace Byrd-Vinson was awarded during the tournament.
The team won against the Bishop State Community College Wildcats with a score of 83-74. But, they lost against Shelton State Community College Pirates 89-35.
The tournament is held at the Alabama A&M University Event Center in Huntsville. Eight women’s and men’s teams from across the state are competing in the ACCC playoffs, which started Tuesday, March 7th.
The championship games are on Friday, March 10th. Shelton State competes against Wallace State Community College-Hanceville for the women's championship at 4 p.m.
This year, after a 21-year hiatus, Calhoun announced the return of men's and women’s basketball.
“We are beyond excited that our first season back competing, our Lady Warhawks have made it to the state tournament,” commented Candace Byrd-Vinson, Calhoun Women’s Head Basketball Coach. “We finished the regular season with a 13-6 conference record, and I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication these young ladies have put in to make it this far.”
The same day that the women's team won the first round, the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) named Byrd-Vinson “Coach of the Year” for the northern division.
She is a Tanner native and was a 4-time All-State player and 2A State Player of the Year at Tanner High School. She played in college at Birmingham Southern and has coached high school basketball. She led R.A. Hubbard High School to a Class 1A State Championship in 2017. Coach Byrd-Vinson is a member of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
