Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.