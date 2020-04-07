Canebrake open but careful during virus outbreak

While Gov. Kay Ivey's stay-at-home order Friday means people can't watch and play many of the sports they normally enjoy, there is one thing people are allowed to do during the COVID-19 crisis — play golf.
Ivey's order closed all nonessential businesses and ordered people to stay at home with some exceptions. One of the allowed activities is recreation, as long as participants are not in groups of more than 10 people and abide by the 6-foot social distancing guideline.
There are few sports that can be played while abiding those guidelines, but golf is one of them. For that reason, golf courses in Alabama have not been ordered to close, and they are experiencing a bit of a boon as people flock to the courses to enjoy the nice weather while getting out of the house.
Canebrake Club golf pro Mickey Wolfe said people in Athens have definitely been taking advantage of golf courses being exempt from the stay-at-home order.
“I'll be honest with you, this is my 10th year here, and this is probably the busiest March and early April we've had,” Wolfe said. “People are really wanting to have something to do that will get them out of the house and enjoy being outside.”
While Canebrake is still open during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wolfe said the club is taking strict precautions to make sure everyone's golfing experience is a safe one.
Unlike some other courses, which had forbade the use of golf carts, Canebrake implemented rules on how many people can use its carts.
“We're only allowing single riders unless it's immediate family, such as a husband and wife or father and son,” Wolfe said. “But 95% of our players are people who aren't related, so people are riding in separate carts or walking.”
Wolfe said the golf carts have never been as clean as they are now.
“We're sanitizing like crazy,” he said. “Before (the carts) go out, we're wiping down steering wheels, keys, cooler — anything touchable. When they come in, we're doing the same thing before we take it down and charge it for the next use.”
Canebrake has also removed rakes from the bunkers and instructed players not to touch the flag sticks on each green. The driving range mats are all 6 feet or more apart to allow everyone to follow social distancing guidelines. The driving range has also been limited to six people at a time to make sure social distancing guidelines are followed there, too.
Perhaps the most interesting way Canebrake has made playing a round of golf safer is what it's done with the cups in each hole.
The club turned them all upside down so the ball won't actually go down in the hole but instead sit on top, basically level with the ground. This way, players can pick up their ball without touching anything else that might have been touched by other players.
"It's pretty much like what you would see on the putting green,” Wolfe said. “The ball goes down about a quarter-inch. Now you can get your ball without touching anything but the ball.”
Like other establishments that serve food, Canebrake closed its indoor dining, but items are still available for takeout or curbside service. The club is also delivering food to homes in the Canebrake neighborhood.
Wolfe said for now, people have worked together to take the necessary precautions to allow the course to stay open during this time.
“The only way we're going to be able to stay open is if everybody is bought in,” Wolfe said. “The courses that are being closed is because of a very small minority of people not following the rules. Our goal is to keep things as safe and as normal as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.