Canebrake tournament benefits local charity

The Member-Member Championship is an annual golf tournament at Canebrake Club of Athens. But this year, the club wanted to make the tournament mean a little bit more than usual.
This year’s tournament took place May 16-17 and raised $2,000 for Limestone County Churches Involved, which runs an area food bank.
“Our Men’s Golf Association, which runs that tournament, came to me and asked if there was anything I could think of we could do to help from a charity standpoint,” Canebrake golf pro Micky Wolfe said. “I told I had the perfect benefactor with LCCI. With everything they’re trying to do, they can always use cash.”
The club requested donations throughout the tournament weekend, and members responded, raising $2,000 for the food bank, Wolfe said.
“The tournament didn’t sponsor anything, but the donations were over and above the tournament,” he said. “It was just something we thought of we could do to help.”
There are 42 churches that make up LCCI, which helps the needy with not only a food bank but also provides personal hygiene items and general assistance with rent, utility bills and more.
“They are a very worthy organization that is doing a lot of good in the community,” Wolfe said. “We were happy to do what we could to help them out.”
Wolfe said making the Member-Member Championship a fundraiser was not something that had ever been done before, but he’s glad they decided to do it.
“It was something we just decided to start doing this year,” he said. “We’re going to do it every year going forward. I need to thank our Men’s Golf Association, because they are the ones that spearheaded it and drove it forward to where we could donate to a worthy cause.”
