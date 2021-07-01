Capriee Tucker was sitting at her grandmother’s house this past Easter Sunday when her grandma told her to “just go for it,” and Tucker did exactly that. She sent in her resume that night around 11 p.m. for the open position at Athens High School to be the Athens Golden Eagles varsity girls basketball head coach. She was hired May 11.
“My grandma kind of reassured me, not even knowing what it was. She didn’t know if I was thinking about going to the grocery store or changing positions,” Tucker said.
Her grandma is now well aware that it wasn’t a trip to the grocery store that Tucker was thinking about. It was a new job.
“I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” she said. “I’m extremely excited to be here.”
Tucker played high school basketball for the Fort Payne Wildcats and played four years in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she earned a degree in psychology.
After college, she served as the director of player personnel for a season at the University of Alabama, which is where she got “bit by the coaching bug.”
“I just fell in love with all the aspects, even the behind the scenes stuff. I just fell in love with coaching,” Tucker said. “From there, I was a 23-year-old and had no idea with my degree what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to work around basketball.”
Tucker then served as the junior varsity girls basketball head coach at Huntsville High School for three years. After her three-year stay in Huntsville, she went back to school to get her master’s degree in education from Alabama A&M University. She then served as an assistant at Hazel Green for two years and also began teaching. Six months after receiving her master’s, she had an opportunity to go to James Clemens High School, where she spent three years as the girls head basketball coach before accepting the Athens job.
“I got a really good feeling about Athens. It kind of felt like home,” Tucker said. “I grew up a Fort Payne Wildcat. I went to basketball camps, I went to the games, we wore those same colors, and I knew the players. It’s just something about that hometown, small-town feel that you can’t really replicate, and Athens has all that.”
Eddie Murphree, the Athens girls basketball coach for 17 years, retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season.
“I have called him probably more times than I have wanted to admit just on how something works or how I go about doing this,” she said. “He has gone above and beyond as far as helping me, which just goes to show you how invested he is in the city of Athens, these girls and this program, because he wants it to be successful.”
Tucker has met all the returning players from last season’s girls basketball team and has seen a lot of optimism from the group.
“They’re all great kids, really all full of energy, and I have seen so much optimism and just excitement from them,” she said. “I’m really, really excited about the returners and some of the things I’m going to be able to do with them as well as some of the things they want to accomplish.”
It’s all about “the team” for Tucker, and that has resonated with the girls.
“I have always been told that a good team is led by a coach, and great teams are player led,” she acknowledged. “We do things as a team. It’s not about JV or a varsity, but we are one program, so where one goes, we all go. I think they all understand or are going to understand just the value of what it means to be a good program.”
This will be Tucker’s 10th year as a coach.
For the last four years, she has also been a history and psychology teacher, and she expects to be in the same role this year, teaching a history class, though that has not been confirmed yet.
With her teaching and coaching background, she finds the professions have a lot of similarities, most of which she uses in her day to day as a teacher and a coach.
“I’m a teacher first. Good coaches have the ability to teach just as well as they do play-calling and Xs and O’s, but if you can’t teach it, the kids won’t understand it,” she said. “I want you to feel comfortable. I want you to be able to ask questions. I pride myself on being a good teacher, but it’s because I let them know early on that this is how things are going to be. I like for my kids to understand why we’re doing things. We’re doing this because we’re looking for this end result, we’re conditioning because we need to be better in the fourth quarter, we’re writing essays because we need to get better at writing essays. Teaching goes hand in hand in basketball and in life.”
While she and families want to see A’s on papers, she wants fans and parents to leave the arena seeing a team that never gives up.
“If someone comes in to watch a game, I want them to leave here thinking the kids gave it their all whether we’re up 40 or down 40. I want them to understand that we’re never going to quit,” Tucker said.
As for what kind of team she wants to run, it’s all about defense first.
“We’re going to play defense, hard-nosed, primarily, a man-to-man defense. We guard,” Tucker said. “It goes back to accountability and responsibility — you do what you’re supposed to do to help the team. You make sure your man is where they’re not in a good position to score or have easy buckets. One of my core values that I have is accountability. What are you doing to help this program? Are you doing your job?”
While Tucker wants to win games and wants to be successful on the court, it’s ultimately what happens off the court that matters.
“You can’t cheat hard work. There’s a lot of things you can finagle and make shiny and present it as something that it’s not, but you can’t cheat hard work,” she said. “We may have an off day or off week, we may have a down year by someone else’s standards, but we’re still going to be a program. I want to teach these kids about hard work — not just about basketball, but in life in general. I want to believe that my young ladies are prepared for life when they leave my program, because life is hard. Life will hit you like a ton of bricks if you’re not prepared.”
Tucker is still organizing her office and has to move some things in, but for her, it’s difficult to put into words the excitement she has for Athens and the community.
“It’s still one of those things that has not fully hit me. I know I’m here and I see myself hanging up on the wall every day, but it probably won’t be until that ball tips up in the fall,” she said. “This is one of those opportunities that you dream about. This is one of those places that you don’t want to leave. I just feel really, really blessed in that sense, that they took a chance on someone who may not be on everybody’s radar, but that’s OK. I know my value, I know what I can do if given the right opportunity, and I’m so excited that they gave me an opportunity to lead this program.”
