It takes determination to be a world class athlete. But that part comes easy to Nicholas Thomas.
“I’ve always been mentally strong in the physicality of fitness. I think it’s one of the things that is probably a little bit of an advantage for me. I have a high tolerance,” Thomas said. “In order to be the best, you’re going to have to push yourself mentally. ... You’ve just got to be able to push past the point when you think you’ve done enough you need to go a little bit more.”
After three years of training to win, he claimed the Word Rowing Indoor Championship in both the 500m and 2000m races for the men’s 40-49 age group over the weekend.
“Winning the world championship is hard to describe in words of the magnitude of how it makes me feel,” he said.
He said people have told him he might be the first American to win both in the same year.
“When you get in world championships, second matter,” Thomas said.
He raced the 2000 meter event in 6 minutes and 6.2 seconds. The second place competitor raced in 6 minutes and 6.4 seconds.
“The 2000 meter is the ultimate gauge of fitness. I knew that was the gold standard. It’s always been that way,” he said. “I wanted to get out of my wheelhouse and get more in the 2000 range, because I’m usually more involved in power athletics, short distance sprinting.”
He holds three World Records in rowing: 100m sprint, 500m sprint, and the 1-minute sprint. He also holds two American Records in the sport: 1,000m sprint and the 4-minute sprint.
“The relentless physicality of the sport just sparks my interest and it’s because of the toughness of it,” Thomas said. “The deep muscle pain is just excruciating. It will either make or break you. ... Once you get on that machine and you start racing, you’ll find out real quick if you’re made for it.”
He talked about two aspects of the sport most people don’t realize. First was the mental side of knowing what numbers to look for to pace yourself and not let adrenaline take over.
“You can’t go off of that feel. You’ve got to rely on the discipline of your training,” he said he knew early on in one of his races when it felt like he was pulling easily that it would’ve been a mistake to continue. “So mentally I had to tell myself ‘I have to slow down.’ And, that’s hard to do when you’re racing someone.”
He added the pulling motion itself takes more strength than one would expect.
“You have to have tremendous weight training to be strong on the rower,” he said.
As a trainer, he thinks about converting those strokes to reps with weights. With all his success in training for rowing competition, he’s developed a training program for a 500m race.
He proved this weekend he’s put in the work both physically and mentally to earn the title of World Champion. And, it’s not the first time he’s done it. He won two world titles in martial arts back when he was in his 20s and that’s the sport that laid the ground work for the athlete and trainer he is today in his 40s.
“Learning things about fitness and healthy habits came from martial arts. So, it was taught to me at a young age,” he said he started learning martial arts when he was thirteen and reached his first degree black belt when he was eighteen.
While he’s no longer practicing in the form, he combines what he learned in martial arts with the rest of the fitness industry to form his own style of personal training. He said he’s taken the foundation of intense discipline of martial arts and applied it to the physical, nutritional, and mental aspects of training.
“That type of rare discipline that you learn ... is a huge difference when it comes to the physicality of fitness because you are taught to be disciplined in hardship,” he said. “Not everybody wins world titles and not everybody breaks records, because the sacrifice and commitment is next level and not everybody is willing to do that.”
Thomas moved to Athens in 2014, and he started Prime Performance Training in 2015. Three years later in 2018 he opened up Prime’s brick and mortar location and has been on Market Street just across from the County Courthouse Annex for the last five years – rowing right past the COVID years.
While he’s enjoyed competing, he’s going give himself a little bit of a break. He’ll still train for rowing, but he wants to work towards branching out to other competitions while training his clients. He works with people one-on-one because that’s what he believes helps people learn the best.
“My instructors [in martial arts] taught me a one-on-one basis was how you get the best out of an individual,” he said. “I have a very deep passion for fitness. I love helping people.”
He said training someone who improves their quality of life through their work with him is the best part of working in fitness. Despite being a World Champion and achieving his own goals, helping others make improvements in their fitness is what is most rewarding.
“If I can make a difference in somebody else’s life to make them happier, what’s greater than that?” he said.
