Class 4A NW Regional final: West comes up short in overtime

HANCEVILLE — The Class 4A Northwest Regional final was like so many other postseason games West Limestone has played over the past two seasons.
The Wildcats were down, but clawed their way back through determination and will. But unlike all those other games, this time the opponent was able to withstand that pressure and deny West the victory.
Brooks recovered from losing an eight-point halftime lead to defeat West Limestone 54-48 in overtime Wednesday and advance to the state semifinals in Birmingham.
It was the fourth time the two teams faced off this season. West Limestone won the two regular-season matchups, but Brooks took the two in the postseason, winning the area tournament and regional tournament finals.
“It's almost like we're a mirror image of each other,” Brooks coach Brian Wright said. “They hedge, we hedge. They box out, we box out. They defend, we defend. They move the ball, we move the ball. It's almost like they have our jerseys on. When we play, it's just going to come down to who executes the most. They executed well, but we just got one more shot than they did.”
That shot came with 1:00 left in overtime and West Limestone holding a 48-45 lead. Kyler Murks got open in the corner and nailed a 3-pointer that tied the game.
“We've got a bunch of good shooters,” Murks said. It just so happened I'm the one who got it. When your teammates are setting screens for you and doing their best to get you open, you've got to hit the shot.”
West Limestone missed a shot on its next possession and committed a foul trying to get the rebound.
Knute Wood made both free throws to give Brooks the lead with 41.6 seconds left. West Limestone's next possession ended in a turnover with 12.8 seconds left. After being fouled, Brooks' Connor Lewis hit both free throws to put the Lions up by four. West missed a 3-pointer on its next possession, and Brooks hit two final free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining to close the game on a 11-1 run in the final 1:30 of overtime.
“We got down in overtime, but when I saw the look in their eyes, I knew they were capable and excited for the challenge,” Wright said. “They stepped up, and I couldn't be more proud.”
West Limestone's only lead of regulation was 2-0, and the Wildcats trailed 28-20 at halftime. But the Wildcats have been in that situation plenty of times and knew what it would take to get back in the game.
“I told them at halftime, there's nothing scheme or X's and O's that's going to make a difference, it's just going to be guts in the second half,” West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said. “Branson (Owens) took that to heart. He did all he could do to keep us from losing. Branson willed us to a win against Deshler (in the subregional), and I thought he was going to do it again today.”
Brooks kept West Limestone at bay much of the second half, and took a 41-34 lead with 5:20 remaining. However, those were the final points the Lions would score in regulation.
A 3-point play by River Helms with 3:53 left cut the lead to two points, and the Wildcats tied it with 1:07 remaining when Owens stole the ball and drove for a layup.
Brooks held the ball the final 67 seconds of regulation, but a shot at the buzzer was no good, sending the game to overtime.
West dominated the first two minutes of the period. Helms scored three straight baskets, with his third giving the Wildcats a 47-43 lead with 2:15 remaining. But Brooks cut the lead to two points with Wood's shot off the backboard with 1:30 left. Helms hit one free throw with 1:19 remaining to put West up three points before Murks' dagger from the corner.
“I thought (a four-point lead) felt like 20 in that game,” Taylor said. “But we lost 23 (Murks) in that far corner. We just had a little breakdown trying to switch screens and didn't switch on him, which left him open.”
Murks led Brooks with 16 points, while Wood had 15 and Lewis added 12.
West Limestone was led by Helms, who finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Owens had 13 points and four assists for the Wildcats.
Owens was the lone senior who logged major minutes for West, and he was nearly inconsolable as the team left the court following the game. Taylor credited his point guard with being a major reason why the Wildcats were one point away from returning to Birmingham.
“This is why I love high school basketball,” Taylor said. “People like Branson. He just wasn't going to let us lose. If he could have anything to say about it, he wasn't going to let us lose. After the game, he's heartbroken because he loves West Limestone, loves his teammates. That's why we do this. We do it for kids like him and so other kids can learn to be like him. I couldn't be more proud of him.”
