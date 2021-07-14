With 34 years of coaching experience and 17 years as the head coach of the Wallace State Community College softball team, Limestone County native Jayne Clem came back to host a youth softball clinic Tuesday at the Athens Sportsplex. The camp will continue through Thursday.
The clinic focuses on a variety of softball fundamentals, including fielding and hitting, and ends with a pitching clinic Thursday. Campers are between 6 and 18 years old.
Clem began her career with Arab City Schools, where she started junior school volleyball and basketball programs before becoming the high school's softball coach. She spent seven years as the head coach, compiling two state championships with an overall record of 395-104.
She began the Athens Middle School softball and volleyball programs in 1996.
Clem became the the head softball coach at Wallace State in 1999, where she finished her career in 2016 with nine ACCC Division 1 Softball Conference Championships and two NJCAA Division 1 National Championships. In her 17 years at the helm, she had an overall record 823-217 and was named Alabama Community College Coach of the Year nine times.
Clem is a member of the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame.
