Clements is the second Limestone County school to suspend workouts in the wake of an athlete testing positive for COVID-19, although Colts football coach Michael Parker said the player is asymptomatic.
Clements will resume workouts Tuesday after taking two weeks off. The players had already been given last week off for vacation, while the school took this week as a precaution.
Earlier this week, Tanner announced it was suspending workouts until Monday due to an athlete testing positive for COVID-19. That athlete had not been on campus since June 25, and no other player is known to have contracted the virus at this time.
“I was on the beach for vacation last week and (the player’s) mom called me,” Parker said. “Me and my administration talked about it, and since we missed one week of weight training, we decided to go ahead and let them take another week off. I guess if there is a good time (to have a positive test), this was the best time for it.”
Parker said the athlete’s mother had a medical procedure, which required her and all of her immediate family to be tested for COVID-19. The athlete was the only one in the family to test positive, Parker said.
“He’s not showing any signs (of sickness) at all,” Parker said. “I contacted all the individuals in (his workout) group, and let them know what happened. None of them have any symptoms either. He should be able to come back to workouts with the rest of the team next Tuesday.”
As of Wednesday, none of the other football coaches in Limestone County have been forced to suspend workouts due to an athlete testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Coaches said they were being diligent with keeping players socially distanced, if possible, and having the players wear masks when they were indoors and not able to completely socially distance. Coaches said they are also disinfecting the weight rooms constantly.
“Every time a group changes, we disinfect everything,” Elkmont coach Duane Wales said. “We’ve got disinfecting spray guns and are using those every time. We’ve been blessed not to have a positive test of COVID on both the middle school or varsity. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that everything stays OK for us.”
Ardmore coach P.J. Wright said a couple of his players’ parents were tested for the virus, and those players had to stay away from workouts until those test results came back. All of the results came back negative, and the players were allowed to return to workouts.
West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said a couple of his players were tested for COVID-19 after being in contact with someone who tested positive. However, those tests also came back negative, and the players were allowed to return to practice.
“We try to tell our kids, ‘Make sure you know who you’re around. You don’t need to be around a lot of people, you need to think about the team,’” Davis said. “It just takes one person to get the team (workouts) shut down for two weeks, and it’s going to be hard to overcome a two-week dead period at this point. We are constantly reminding the kids to think about your responsibility to the team and to keep themselves safe.”
