Clements clinches playoff spot with wild win

It took a little extra time, but Clements was finally able to clinch a Class 3A playoff spot with a wild 31-25 double-overtime victory over Colbert Heights Friday night.
Miles Fleming's interception in the second overtime sealed the win and provided a fitting conclusion to a game that had a little bit of everything.
Clements led 19-12 in the fourth quarter, but a 54-yard touchdown run by Colbert Heights quarterback James Tedford tied the game at 19 and sent it to overtime.
High school rules dictate each team have a possession beginning at the 10-yard line with a chance to score. Colbert Heights had possession first in the first overtime and scored on a 5-yard run by Kannon Pugh on fourth down. However, a missed extra point kept the lead a six points and meant Clements could win with a touchdown and successful extra point.
The Colts did the first part quickly, as Jairrice Pryor scored on a 10-yard run on Clements' first play. But a miscommunication on the extra point meant the play was botched and the teams went to a second overtime tied at 25.
Clements got the ball first in the second overtime, and after Pryor was stopped for a nine-yard loss on first down, quarterback Braden Tucker found Hunter Hall open for a 19-yard touchdown pass that gave the Colts a six-point lead after the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Colbert Heights got the ball next, and after two running plays went nowhere, Fleming intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the game.
The game was close from start to finish. Pryor gave Clements an early 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Colbert Heights answered with two second-quarter touchdowns. Tedford threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Pugh, and then after a Clements interception, the Wildcats took a 12-7 lead on Tedford's 4-yard touchdown plunge.
Clements took the lead late in the third quarter on a trick play. Tucker took the snap and handed the ball to Hall on what looked like a jet sweep. However, Hall stopped and threw the ball downfield to a wide-open Ian Ezell, who caught it for a 44-yard touchdown pass that put Clements up 13-12. The Colts would expand the lead to 19-12 early in the fourth quarter on Pryor's 3-yard run before Colbert Heights (5-4, 3-2 Class 3A, Region 8) scored to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.
Pryor rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries while Hall had 45 rushing yards, 44 passing yards and 19 receiving yards.
Clements (5-3, 3-2) will play at Lexington next week in its final region game. A win would see the Colts finish in third place and clinch an overall winning record.
