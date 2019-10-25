Clements is guaranteed to finish with its first winning record since 2009 after defeating Lexington 26-13 Thursday night.
The Colts improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Class 3A, Region 8, and clinched third place in the region.
The game was tied 13-13 late in the fourth quarter before two big plays sealed the win for the Colts.
After Lexington missed a field goal that would have given them the lead with less than 3 minutes left, Braden Tucker threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hall that put the Colts up 19-13.
Clements' defense then stopped Lexington on fourth down, and the Colts put the game away on the very next play when Jairrice Pryor scored on a 26-yard run after taking a direct snap with 1:06 remaining.
Pryor had a big night on the ground for Clements, rushing for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Tucker had 148 passing yards on six completions, including his 89-yard bomb.
Lexington took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Lucas Thigpen, but Clements quickly struck back to take a 7-6 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by Pryor.
The Colts expanded the lead to 13-6 in the second quarter on Pryor's 8-yard touchdown run. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Lexington (1-8, 0-6) tied the game with 4:44 remaining in the fourth on a 21-yard touchdown run by Trey Martin.
Clements fumbled on its next possession, which Lexington recovered at the 23-yard line. The Colts' defense held and forced a field goal attempt that was missed, which set up Clements' final two touchdowns.
Clements will close out its regular season next Friday with a road game against Hatton.
