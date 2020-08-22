Clements played Wilson evenly for almost all of Friday night's game. But the Warriors made one final play to snatch a 19-13 victory in the season opener for both teams.
With the game tied at 13, Wilson broke loose for a touchdown on a fourth-down play with 40 seconds remaining to take the win.
Wilson led 7-0 at halftime, but Clements came back to tie the game in the third quarter on a touchdown by Brady Moore. After Wilson scored to retake the lead, Clements tied the game once more in the fourth quarter on a touchdown by freshman quarterback Jayden Gilbert.
It look like the game was destined for overtime as Wilson faced fourth down with less than a minute left. But the Warriors were able to escape a tackle in the backfield and race all the way for a touchdown to steal the win.
Clements will continue its season Thursday with a game at West Limestone.
