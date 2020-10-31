Clements fought hard, but couldn't quite hang with Hatton, as two Hornets touchdowns in the final minutes of the first half gave them some breathing room in a 40-22 victory over the Colts.
To add insult to injury, Clements found out it came out on the short end of a tiebreaker between themselves, Phil Campbell and Colbert Heights for the final playoff spot from Class 3A, Region 8.
Phil Campbell was 3-0 in non-region games, although two of those victories were by forfeit due to COVID-19 complications. Clements went 0-3 in non-region games, without having the benefit of their opponents forfeiting games to them. Due to Phil Campbell's perfect non-region record, they won the No. 3 playoff position, leaving Colbert Heights and Clements still tied. Because Colbert Heights defeated Clements, the Wildcats get the No. 4 spot with Clements left out in the cold.
Friday night's game was close early, but Hatton took control of the game just before halftime and never let Clements come back in the second half.
The Hornets jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but Clements cut the lead to 12-8 in the second quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run by Jayden Gilbert, followed by a 2-point conversion.
However, Hatton scored on a Briley Kirby touchdown pass to James Jones with 2:08 remaining in the half to make the score 20-8.
After forcing Clements to punt, Hatton took over at its own 45 yard line with 40 seconds remaining in the half. A long pass put the Hornets in scoring position, and they took advantage when Jaxson Mitchell scored on a 5-yard run as time expired in the first half to make the halftime score 26-8.
Hatton basically put the game away on its first possession of the second half when Kirby scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
However, Clements fought back. Gilbert threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hall, and then ran for the 2-point conversion to cut the Hatton lead to 16 points.
But the Hornets answered on its next drive, moving 65 yards in 10 plays for a score. Kirby ended the drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Carter Reed on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Clements had the final score of the game when Gilbert ran for a 7-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Clements finished its season with a 3-7 record. Hatton improved to 5-5 and will face Aliceville next week in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Tanner 21, Waterloo 20
Tanner won a back-and-forth game in its regular-season finale Friday night, getting the go-ahead score in the third quarter and holding off Waterloo for a 21-20 victory.
Waterloo jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Tanner scored to go up 7-6. Waterloo came back to take a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter, but the Rattlers held the Cougars to just six points the remainder of the game.
Tanner will face Spring Garden on the road in next Friday's first round Class 2A playoff game.
