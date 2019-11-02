Clements dug a big hole early and nearly climbed out of it, but turnovers doomed the Colts to a 26-20 overtime defeat to Hatton Friday night.
The Colts turned the ball over five times, including an interception on their overtime possession, which set Hatton up in position to grab the win. The Hornets took advantage, as Briley Kerby scored a rushing touchdown on Hatton's overtime possession to take the victory.
Kerby finished the night 11 of 17 passing for 200 yards and had three total touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown to Carter Reed.
Hatton led 20-0 after the first quarter, but Clements came charging back. Jairrice Pryor and Holden Graves each had rushing touchdowns for Clements, while Braden Tucker threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Hall.
Clements had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Jaxson Mitchell intercepted a pass in the end zone. Brock Pace then picked off another pass in overtime that set Hatton up for the win.
Clements (6-4) opens the Class 3A playoffs next week at Geraldine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.