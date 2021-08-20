A late surge in the second half by the Clements Colts football team, including taking their first lead with six minutes left in the game, wasn’t enough in a 34-28 loss to the Wilson Warriors Thursday night.
This was the opening game for the both teams in the 2021 football season.
Down 14-0 at the end of the second quarter, momentum slowly seemed to shift towards the Colts. During an untimed down with 0.00 on the clock due to a penalty by the Wilson defense, Clements quarterback Jayden Gilbert found Ian Ezell for a 13-yard touchdown pass to close out the first half.
Wilson came out on offense to start the second half and kept their foot on the pedal. Warriors quarterback Carson Terry threw a fade route and found his receiver for a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Warriors scored again on their next possession after a 4-yard touchdown run by Hunter Freeman to make it 26-6.
Clements didn’t get another possession on offense, rather Ezell returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put the score at 26-14 after converting on their two-point conversion.
With 1:34 left in the third quarter, after an illegal procedure penalty by the Warriors, a fumbled snap was recovered by the Colts defense giving them great field position on their opponents 30-yard line. Just a few seconds later, Gilbert found a hole in the defense on a quarterback draw and ran into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown run to bring the Colts within six points at the end of the third quarter.
Following a three and out by the Warriors offense, the Colts went back to work. Three straight runs by running back Brady Moore of eight yards, 11 yards and six suddenly put the Colts at the Warriors 18-yard line. After three plays resulted in a 4th and 4, Gilbert connected with Moore on a 14-yard completion to get down to the four-yard line. Moore would again power his way through the defense for a four-yard touchdown run to tie the game up at 26-26. The two-point conversion was successful on a quarterback read option play by Gilbert to give the Colts a 28-26 lead.
But that lead wouldn’t last as Wilson running back Devan Willis took the hand-off for a 37-yard followed by a short-yardage touchdown run to put the Warriors back on top 32-28. Wilson converted on their two-point conversion to ultimately seal the victory for the Warriors.
But after being down by 20 early in the third quarter to what the final score ended up, Clements head coach Michael Parker saw a lot in his team that he’s proud of.
“We learned about facing adversity,” he said. “We fought back and that’s a little different from what we have done in the past. I think we got a lot to work with, a lot to learn and if we get that right, we’ll be doing all right.”
Clements will be back home at M.T. Newman Stadium Thursday, Aug. 26 against the West Limestone Wildcats.
