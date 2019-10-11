After three straight losses, Clements faces probably its biggest game of the season tonight with a playoff on the line.
The Colts (3-3 overall, 1-2 Class 3A, Region 8) travel to take on East Lawrence (3-3, 1-2) in what is basically a playoff elimination game.
“It’s a huge game for us all the way around,” Clements coach Michael Parker said. “We need to get back on the winning track, and also it’s a region game we need to win in order to keep our playoff hopes alive.”
Clements has struggled defensively during the three-game losing streak, allowing 59, 41 and 48 points in its losses. However, those three games were against the two front-runners in the region (Westminster Christian and Lauderdale County) and a Class 4A team in West Limestone.
Running back Jairrice Pryor ran for more than 200 yards in each of Clements’ first four games, but defenses have lined up to stop him, which has bottled up Clements’ offense. The Colts scored just eight points against West Limestone and seven points last week against Lauderdale County.
East Lawrence has won two straight games, including a 28-14 region win over Lexington last week.
Parker said Clements committed numerous mistakes in last week’s 48-7 loss to Lauderdale County and can’t afford to make the same mistakes this week if they want to win.
“I hope we don’t do what we did last week,” Parker said. “Lauderdale County didn’t need any help, but we gave them all the help we could give them. If we play good, sound football, tackle, block and do the things we’re capable of doing well, I feel good about the game. But if we do what we did last week, it’s going to be a tough night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.