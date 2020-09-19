Trailing 7-6 midway through the first quarter, Colbert Heights scored 29 unanswered points to take control against Clements in a 49-31 win on Friday.

After a 10-yard touchdown run by Gage Pugh gave the Wildcats an early 6-0 lead, Clements responded on the ensuing kickoff to take its only lead of the night. Ian Ezell returned the kick 78 yards for the score and the one-point lead following the PAT.

Colbert Heights started the scoring spree with a nine-play, 62-yard drive. Andrew Tedford scored from the 1-yard line with 4:04 remaining in the quarter. Tedford later caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carson Shaw to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead at the half.

Shaw threw touchdown passes to Tedford and Trey Glass to take a 35-7 lead in the third quarter. Glass caught a 26-yard, fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone before Tedford caught a 58-yard pass over the middle midway through the period.

The two teams traded scores to close out the third quarter. Clements got a 55-yard touchdown run by Deontae Crenshaw before Pugh scored from six yards out for the Wildcats to make the score 42-15.

Tedford had a 3-yard touchdown for Colbert Heights early in the fourth quarter before Clements added touchdown runs by Crenshaw and Hunter Hall to close out the scoring.a

