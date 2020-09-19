Trailing 7-6 midway through the first quarter, Colbert Heights scored 29 unanswered points to take control against Clements in a 49-31 win on Friday.
After a 10-yard touchdown run by Gage Pugh gave the Wildcats an early 6-0 lead, Clements responded on the ensuing kickoff to take its only lead of the night. Ian Ezell returned the kick 78 yards for the score and the one-point lead following the PAT.
Colbert Heights started the scoring spree with a nine-play, 62-yard drive. Andrew Tedford scored from the 1-yard line with 4:04 remaining in the quarter. Tedford later caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carson Shaw to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead at the half.
Shaw threw touchdown passes to Tedford and Trey Glass to take a 35-7 lead in the third quarter. Glass caught a 26-yard, fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone before Tedford caught a 58-yard pass over the middle midway through the period.
The two teams traded scores to close out the third quarter. Clements got a 55-yard touchdown run by Deontae Crenshaw before Pugh scored from six yards out for the Wildcats to make the score 42-15.
Tedford had a 3-yard touchdown for Colbert Heights early in the fourth quarter before Clements added touchdown runs by Crenshaw and Hunter Hall to close out the scoring.a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.