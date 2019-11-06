Clements ready for playoff challenge

The 2019 season has been a successful one for Clements, but no one could ever say it has been easy.
The Colts have had to fight and scratch for most of their region wins, but overcame most of the adversity to post a 6-4 overall record and 4-2 Class 3A, Region 8 record to put them solidly in the playoffs.
Clements finished third in the region and will travel to face Geraldine in the first round of the 3A playoffs Friday night.
“We've faced adversity and overcome a lot of it,” Clements coach Michael Parker said. “From last year to this your, our mentality has changed so much. Last year we would've folded in some of those adverse moments. But I feel like we've grown mentally.”
Clements started the season off with three consecutive wins, but then lost three in a row, including blowout losses to West Limestone and Lauderdale County.
Parker said he challenged his team after those three losses, and they responded with three close wins. The Colts defeated East Lawrence 26-13 before taking a 31-25 double-overtime victory over Colbert Heights. They then scored two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes to turn a tie game into a 26-13 victory over Lexington.
“Our region has gotten better,” Parker said. “Lexington is probably the best 1-9 football team I've seen. They played us hard but we were able to get it done in the end. That's the difference in this year's team from past teams. Being able to get it done when it's needed most.”
Clements did suffer a disappointing 26-20 overtime loss to Hatton last week in a non-region game. The Colts were down 20-0 after one quarter before coming back and nearly taking the win.
Parker said the team has bounced back quickly from that loss and is ready for Geraldine.
“We spotted Hatton 20 points the other night because of mistakes,” Parker said. “We clawed back into it, but we didn't have enough to overcome that like we had the previous three weeks. But it is a new season now. The old season is gone. That's how we're approaching it. We're 0-0 right now and our first game is Friday night.”
Geraldine also finished the regular season with a 6-4 overall record, and went 5-1 in Region 7, placing second in the region standings behind Susan Moore. The Bulldogs are averaging scoring 33 points per game while allowing 17 points per game.
Parker said he believes his team matches up well with Geraldine, and he believes the best athlete on the field will be wearing a Clements uniform, in running back Jairrice Pryor.
“They're not very big, so we've probably got them outmanned from that standpoint,” Parker said. “I still think we've got the best athlete on the field. We've just got to get him the ball in some open areas”
While Clements might have the physical advantage, Parker said mistakes might make the difference in the game.
“Geraldine just does everything right,” he said. “They don't make mistakes like we have done in the past. They don't turn the ball over. We're going to have to force them into some mistakes and not make any ourselves.”
No matter the result of Friday's game, Clements has already enjoyed a successful season. The Colts have reached the playoffs for the second consecutive year only a few years after having a 1-9 season for six years in a row.
“We feel like we're working toward something,” Parker said. “The whole atmosphere has changed so dramatically since I've been here. Truth be known, football does play a part in how your school year runs. If you're successful in football, you have a pretty good year. And everything is pretty smooth around here right now.”
