Clements got its 2019 season off to the perfect start Friday night. The Colts returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and ran the ball at will against the Elkmont defense in a 50-6 victory over the Red Devils.
Clements rolled up 449 rushing yards on 44 carries, while holding Elkmont to just 74 yards on the ground. The Colts also held a 477-90 edge in total yardage.
Clements wasted no time in jumping out on top, as Deontae Crenshaw gathered in the opening kickoff and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the game.
It was all Clements from there, as they dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Colts scored twice more in the first quarter, as Jairrice Pryor scored on a 29-yard run and a 1-yard run to give the Colts a 20-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Elkmont got its only touchdown early in the second quarter on a 12-yard scoring run by Ty Roberts. However, Clements marched right back down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Will Hollan to Hunter Hall.
Clements scored once again late in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Holden Graves to give the Colts a 34-6 lead at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Clements scored twice more in the fourth for the final margin. Hayden Graves scored on a 5-yard touchdown run before Ian Ezell closed the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown scamper.
Pryor led Clements with 215 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while Ezell had 72 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.
Elkmont was led by Jonah Smith, who had 36 yards on 11 carries.
Clements (1-0) hosts Tanner next Friday, while Elkmont (0-1) hosts Ardmore.
