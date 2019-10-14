Clements coach Michael Parker has been reluctant to throw the ball much this season, and why would he? Running back Jairrice Pryor has been a touchdown and yardage machine for most of the year.
But Friday night against East Lawrence, Parker knew he needed more than just Pryor's legs to win a critical Class 3A, Region 8 game, so he told quarterback Braden Tucker to let it fly.
The strategy worked, as Tucker threw two touchdown passes in a 26-13 victory that put the Colts within one victory of clinching a playoff berth.
“Usually in a game, I'll let Braden throw two or three, but if he throws a few incompletions in a row, I'll shut it down,” Parker said. “But Friday, when he threw a couple of incompletions, I looked at him and said, 'I don't care. We're throwing the football tonight. It's on you.' He made several good decisions and played a great game.”
Tucker took advantage of his coach's confidence, as he threw two touchdown passes to Hunter Hall. The first was a 40-yarder in the first quarter, while the second was a 30-yard toss in the second quarter to stake the Colts to a 20-6 lead.
“I think we had more passing yards than rushing yards in the game,” Parker said. “That is a complete flip of what it normally is. I hope that builds some confidence in (Tucker). We've got some receivers who can catch, we've just got to get it to them. It's nice we'll have to make (this week's opponent) Colbert Heights watch some film on us throwing the football, because nobody else has had to do it. It will give them something else to have to prepare for.”
Tucker's first touchdown pass tied the game at 6-6 after Hunter Letson gave East Lawrence an early lead with a 3-yard touchdown run to cap the Eagles' first possession.
Pryor then came to the forefront on the ground, as he raced 57 yards for a score in the final minute of the first quarter to put the Colts up 12-6.
Clements (4-3, 2-2) expanded the lead to 14 points after Tucker's second touchdown pass to Hall, but East Lawrence struck back in the final seconds before halftime when Dylan Hunter scored on an 8-yard run.
However, any momentum East Lawrence (3-4, 1-3) might have gained from its touchdown was erased on the opening kickoff of the second half. Ian Ezell gathered the ball at the 25-yard line and raced 75 yards for what turned out to be the final score of the night.
“I told Ian at halftime that (the kickoff return) was there for him if he would hit it wide open,” Parker said. “Last week, he had one like that against Lauderdale County that broke wide open and the kicker was the only one left to tackle him and he just ran right into him. I told him not to try to juke the kicker and just outrun him. So when he broke free Friday night, he darted toward the sideline and outran everybody.”
The Clements defense made sure the lead held up the remainder of the game, as they held the Eagles scoreless in the second half. It was a welcome change for the Colts defense, which allowed more than 40 points in each of its previous three games.
“They played very well,” Parker said of his defense. We still missed some tackles we should have made, but we're fortunate to be fast and athletic enough to overcome it sometimes. Holding them out of the end zone in the second half is huge to be able to build confidence in the defense.”
With the win, Clements moves within one victory of clinching its second consecutive playoff berth. The Colts need to beat either Colbert Heights or Lexington to claim a postseason spot.
It's possible Clements could make the playoffs even with losing those games, but Parker doesn't want it to come down to tiebreakers.
“I tell the kids all the time, 'Don't leave your fate in other people's hands,'” Parker said. “That's what happened last year. This year, we want to take care of business ourselves.”
