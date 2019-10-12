Clements moved within one victory of its second consecutive playoff berth with a 26-13 win over East Lawrence in a Class 3A, Region 8 matchup Friday.
The Colts not only snapped a three-game losing streak, but upped its region record to 2-2. Clements needs either a win over Colbert Heights next week or Lexington in two weeks to punch its playoff ticket.
Clements defense, which had allowed more than 40 points in each of its last three games, stepped up Friday to hold East Lawrence to just 13 points, including zero points in the second half.
East Lawrence got on the board first, as Hunter Letson scored on a 3-yard run early in the first quarter. But it was all Clements after that.
The Colts tied the game at 6-6 on its next possession when Braden Tucker threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hall.
Clements then took a 12-6 lead on a 57-yard touchdown run by Jairrice Pryor in the final minute of the first quarter, and increased the lead to 20-6 on another touchdown pass from Tucker to Hall, this one 30 yards late in the second quarter.
East Lawrence looked to grab some momentum back in the final seconds of the half when Dylan Hunter scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, but it only took the opening kickoff of the second half for the Colts to take control again.
Ian Ezell received the kickoff at the 25-yard line and scampered 75 yards for a touchdown that put the Colts up by two touchdowns. The Clements defense did the rest, and held East Lawrence scoreless in the second half.
Clements improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play with the win, while East Lawrence fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the region.
