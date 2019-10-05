Clements suffered its worst loss of the season, as Lauderdale County led 34-7 at halftime en route to a 48-7 victory in a Class 3A, Region 8 contest.
Slade Brown threw five touchdown passes for the Tigers, with three of them coming to Blake Wisdom as Lauderdale County (6-1, 4-0) won its sixth game in a row.
Luke McIntyre and Daniel Romine each had a touchdown catch for the Tigers, while Kameron Jones rushed for a touchdown and Eric Fuqua returned a fumble for a score.
It is the second consecutive game Clements has been held in single digits after falling 41-8 to West Limestone last week.
Clements (3-3, 1-2) will travel to play East Lawrence next Friday in a critical region game.
Hatton 46, Tanner 13
Hatton freshman quarterback Briley Kerby accounted for five touchdowns as the Hornets took advantage of six Tanner turnovers to post their first Class 2A, Region 7 win of the season.
Kerby ran for three touchdowns and threw touchdown passes to Carter Reed and Zane Harville. Reed also had a kickoff return for a touchdown for Hatton (2-4, 1-3) while Jaxson Mitchell returned an interception for a score.
Tanner fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the region with the loss. The Rattlers will host Addison in another region game next Friday.
