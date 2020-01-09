Clements to honor girls 2010 championship team

Clements will celebrate the only girls basketball state championship in school history Friday night, as the 2010 Class 2A championship team will be honored at halftime of the boys basketball game against Lauderdale County.
It was a historic season for the Colts, as they went through the regular season with a 25-3 record, and then went 7-0 in the postseason to finish the season 32-3.
Clements won a 37-35 nail-biter over Red Bay in the final of the Northwest Regional tournament to advance to state. The Colts then defeated Cold Springs and Barbour County to advance to the state championship game, where they defeated North Sand Mountain 57-50 to claim the title.
Freshman Daneshia Malone scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the championship game to cap off a fantastic state tournament where she led the team in scoring every game.
Clements High counselor assistant Tammy Moss was the leading force in setting up the reunion.
“It's their 10-year state championship anniversary, so we wanted to recognize them,” Moss said. “We got in contact with them through Facebook and invited them to come be recognized.”
Moss said the response she got from the former players was outstanding, and everyone is expected to attend except for one player who currently lives in North Carolina.
“It took about two months to pull it all together,” Moss said. “Everybody is excited to remember and honor that team.”
While most players still live in the area, Moss said a few are traveling long distances. One former player lives in Birmingham, while another lives in Arab and another in Cullman.
The boys game will tip off at approximately 8 p.m., after the girls came concludes. The 2010 state championship team will be honored at halftime of the boys game.
The players who played in the championship game were Malone, Summer Kirk, Callie Estes, Jessica Petty, Carson Gafford, Jordan Beggs and Chelsea Haggermaker.
“It was a really good group of girls, and we're excited to be able to honor them,” Clements athletic director Ben Campbell said. “They are our only girls state championship basketball team, and we are proud of them.”
