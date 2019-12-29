Clutch Clemson: No. 3 Tigers beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23

Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.