Coach encouraged by Ardmore's effort

It has been a trying year for the inexperienced Ardmore football team. The Tigers won their first two games but struggled through a five-game losing streak, including last Friday's 35-7 loss to East Limestone.
Ardmore started the year with about two-thirds of its team having never played a snap of varsity football. That has led to some understandable growing pains, but coach P.J. Wright has not lost faith in his youthful Tigers (2-5, 0-5 Class 5A, Region 8).
“I'm encouraged that they keep showing up,” Wright said. “It's typical when you're around a team that has two wins this late in the year, people start hearing basketballs and they just don't show up (to practice). But these kids keep showing up, and that's been a positive.”
Ardmore's losses have not come from lack of hard work, Wright said.
“We're working hard, and there's been no stop to what they're doing,” he said. “We continue to teach every day and work hard every day. They leave the field dripping in sweat. They want that feeling of work and accomplishment.”
Ardmore's next challenge will be a homecoming game against Guntersville (4-2, 3-2), which will clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Tigers.
“They could end up anywhere from two to four in the region, or out of the playoffs entirely, so they have a lot to play for,” Wright said of the Wildcats. “Their quarterback is good and scary with the ball in his hands, and they have good athletic wideouts. Their defensive line is big, solid and strong. They make plays up front with their defensive line and their linebackers. They will be a tough opponent.”
Wright said the focus in practice this week is to play every play to the fullest.
“One thing we want to improve on is playing a complete football play,” he said. “Whistle to whistle, snap to finish. The average football play is six seconds, so we want our guys to play for a complete six seconds as hard as they can go, and then put together a bunch of those in a row.”
Wright said his players are gaining experience each week but are still not always realizing just how hard they have to play each and every snap.
“Sometimes, we don't play with enough effort,” Wright said. “We think we are, but we're not. If we can put together six seconds every snap, that's what we're looking for. Not worry about a complete game, just small moments in the game, and build from there.”
