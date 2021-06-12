The 2021 Limestone All-County Softball teams were recently selected by their respective coaches.
First-team
Ardmore
The 2021 MVP went to Ardmore’s Bo Riley. Addy Atchley, Raegen Clem and Ella Singletary were also first-team selections for the Ardmore Tigers. Ardmore finished runner-up in the state championship, losing in the finals to the Satsuma Gators May 19. Ardmore finished with an overall record of 36-18.
East Limestone
East Limestone, which also made a run in the state softball tournament in Oxford back in May, had three representatives for the first team. Rylie Grisham, Mallory Jo Mitchell and Amaya Green each earned a first-team selection. East finished the season with a 16-15 overall record.
Elkmont
Alyssa Harwell, Brilee Miller and Paige Robinson were first-team selections from the Elkmont Red Devils. Elkmont also made a run in the state softball tournament in Oxford.
West Limestone
JuliAnn Kyle received a first-team selection. She started 19 games, striking out 89 batters with an ERA of 3.1. West went 1-2 in the state softball tournament.
Second-team
Ardmore
Bri Daily capped off the selections for Ardmore, earning second-team honors.
Clements
Janiah Anderson and Savannah Thompson from the Clements Colts were chosen for the second team.
East Limestone
Kaci Sharp received her selection for second-team honors.
Elkmont
Abbie Broadway earned second-team honors.
Tanner
Paige Castrejon and Taryn Hall received second-team selections.
West Limestone
Lily Bethune, Bella Birdsong and Addie Wallace all took home second-team honors for the Wildcats.
