Ardmore Tigers softball player Bo Riley jogs back to the dugout in the 2021 State Softball Championship game against the Satsuma Gators back on Wednesday, May 19. She was named All County Softball MVP.

The 2021 Limestone All-County Softball teams were recently selected by their respective coaches.

First-team

Ardmore

The 2021 MVP went to Ardmore’s Bo Riley. Addy Atchley, Raegen Clem and Ella Singletary were also first-team selections for the Ardmore Tigers. Ardmore finished runner-up in the state championship, losing in the finals to the Satsuma Gators May 19. Ardmore finished with an overall record of 36-18.

East Limestone

East Limestone, which also made a run in the state softball tournament in Oxford back in May, had three representatives for the first team. Rylie Grisham, Mallory Jo Mitchell and Amaya Green each earned a first-team selection. East finished the season with a 16-15 overall record.

Elkmont

Alyssa Harwell, Brilee Miller and Paige Robinson were first-team selections from the Elkmont Red Devils. Elkmont also made a run in the state softball tournament in Oxford.

West Limestone

JuliAnn Kyle received a first-team selection. She started 19 games, striking out 89 batters with an ERA of 3.1. West went 1-2 in the state softball tournament.

Second-team

Ardmore

Bri Daily capped off the selections for Ardmore, earning second-team honors.

Clements

Janiah Anderson and Savannah Thompson from the Clements Colts were chosen for the second team.

East Limestone

Kaci Sharp received her selection for second-team honors.

Elkmont

Abbie Broadway earned second-team honors.

Tanner

Paige Castrejon and Taryn Hall received second-team selections.

West Limestone

Lily Bethune, Bella Birdsong and Addie Wallace all took home second-team honors for the Wildcats.

