Alabama high school athletics has been in limbo since March 14, when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams were finally allowed to begin working out together again Monday, as the Alabama High School Athletic Association allowed team activities to restart two and a half months after they stopped.
“Man, it was like Christmas Day,” West Limestone football coach Shelby Davis said of players coming back to campus for team workouts. “We had 61 of 67 guys show up (on Monday), which is a new record for us. The kids are fired up and ready to go.”
Most of the schools in Athens and Limestone County began working out Monday, although some did things a little differently. Temperature checks were the norm at all campuses, with any player who recorded a temperature sent back home.
Most schools were able to rotate players into groups, where some did weightlifting while others did outdoor conditioning work and still other worked on drills.
“One group is conditioning first, another small group is lifting, and one group is in the film room,” Tanner football coach Oscar Bonds said. “There was no more than about eight in a group. Before they walk in the building, we squirt hand sanitizer on their hands, and put masks on them. They stay 6 feet apart for pretty much everything, and we spray the benches and weights after each time they're used.”
Elkmont football coach Duane Wales said his players would wear masks when in the weight room when they couldn't stay 6 feet apart at all times, but they were able to easily keep their 6-foot distance outside on the practice field.
“It was a slow process, and is probably going to be that way all week,” Wales said. “We have to take time after each group rotation to clean all the equipment and wipe down the weight room. We've got hand-washing stations set up at three different locations for kids to wash their hands. I think it's like anything else — once we go through this week and get used to it, the tempo will pick up for us.”
While several of the smaller schools were able to separate their players enough to use the weight room, Athens High School's huge roster prevented groups that small.
Golden Eagles coach Cody Gross said he kept his players outside at all times, with cones set up 3 yards apart all the way down the field to make sure they stayed the required distance apart.
“It's been odd, because we're taking the entire length of the field spread apart by 3 yards side by side,” Gross said. “We've never done anything that looks that way. There's a different feel to it, but at least we're back together.”
Gross said the team will probably not go in the weight room this week or next but will work on sprinting, mobility and body weight exercises. He requested each player bring a heavy backpack to act as a weight.
“We're doing backpack body weight workouts with a lot of sprint work and mobility,” Gross said. “As much as I want to get in (the weight room), we need to get their bodies acclimated to doing things again.”
Coaches said they are starting workouts slow to allow the players to ease back into conditioning after not having organized weight or conditioning activities for several months.
Coaches sent players individual workouts to do while the teams were not allowed to meet, but many players did not have access to weights or didn't follow the workouts as strictly as their coaches would have liked.
“It's very obvious who did what they were supposed to do,” Gross said. “It's even more obvious the ones who did not. But I expected that. It's not crazy, the stuff we're doing. We're trying to ease them back in. I feel like it will take a couple of weeks to get back into the swing of things, and then we can get in the weight room.”
Davis said his players were so excited to begin team workouts again, they requested to work out an extra day.
“My initial plan was to go three days a week in June, but our seniors refused to do that. They wanted to go four days,” Davis said. “So we're going Monday through Thursday in the morning. We bring them in in different groups. We start at 6 in the morning with the first group, then bring a group at 7 and another at 8. Our participation numbers are higher than ever, which is great to see.”
Coaches said the best thing about workouts beginning is just having the players back together again.
“Even though the pace was slow, we had a great day (Monday),” Wales said. “The kids were excited to be back, and the coaches were, too. There were a lot of smiles going on, even though you couldn't see them in the weight room.”
