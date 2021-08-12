Cooper Cochran, a senior pitcher for the Athens Golden Eagles baseball team, announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee at Martin Tuesday morning on social media.
“We are so proud of Cooper and the hard work that he has gotten him to this point,” Athens varsity baseball coach Chuck Smith said. “This is great for Cooper, his family, our program, this school system and the community.”
Cochran has one more season on the baseball diamond as a Golden Eagle, and Smith expects big things from the 6-foot, 6-inch right hander.
“No time to slow down for Cooper, he has got to keep pushing himself and his teammates this offseason,” Smith said. “We are looking forward to this upcoming season and what the future holds for Cooper.”
