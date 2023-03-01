Coach Shane Childress says he’s approaching the state final as just another game. But he knows what it means to the Clements community for the girls basketball team to make it this far.
“We’re way further than anyone would have thought about us being,” he said.
The Colts take on Trinity Presbyterian on March 3 at 12:30 p.m. in Birmingham for the 2A girls basketball state championship.
“We came a long way. We started from the bottom,” Junior, Taylor Farrar said. “[Coach Shane] told us that he believed in us, and when you work hard and are constantly working and have someone pushing you to the level that he knows that you can be it all falls in place. It’s really a blessing.”
Coach Mitzi Bugg Grizzard said it was a tough season last year for the girls, but she saw the future that they could unlock because their heart was there.
“They all had the willpower last year. [Coach Childress] came in and brought it out of them,” she said.
Coach Kelley Childress said the team has blocked out the noise and gotten to work.
“They bought in to what he was trying to get them to do. They got on board,” Kelley said. “He has pushed them to giving everything they have when they touch that court.”
Coach Shane said their drive has always been behind them.
“They needed structure. They needed non-negotiables. It’s always been there. We just worked a little harder and brought it out. You just had to find it.”
“They needed to know that there was value in them,” Kelley said about the team’s attitude when they started coaching them. “We knew there was great potential from these girls. ... They needed somebody who would believe in them and push them to do even more than they thought they were capable of.”
Kelley and Shane are a husband and wife coaching team, and they have two girls playing for the Colts as well. That’s just the beginning for them.
“We’re all in,” Coach Kelley said multiple other members of their family have helped with practices. “We all jumped in, and it’s been a team effort at our house.”
While their family teamwork has been centered around the Colts this year, the girls basketball team has created its own family atmosphere.
“These girls are fun to be around. It’s been good because they’re like a family. They’re a big part of our family,” Coach Kelley said. “They’re not selfish. They genuinely are happy when somebody is successful. It doesn’t have to be about them, and they want everybody to succeed.”
Bugg said the seniors are getting the benefits of so many years of work. They saw the turnover of a new coach all four years they played she said.
“They are big leaders for us. They’ve had to go through it all,” she said. “Couldn’t have been a better ending for any senior.”
Senior Jordan McElyea has been the team’s captain, Coach Shane said. She has played all four years for the Colts.
“Our hard work has paid off. All the 6 a.m. workouts, our shoot-arounds in the morning,” McElyea said. “I hope I can leave a legacy to them to lead not only on this court but in the classroom, outside in life.”
Coach Bugg said that during the summer no one would’ve believed in their team. But between the three coaches and the team themselves, there was a culture of belief that developed.
“It doesn’t matter what anybody else says,” Bugg said. “We’re going to stick with each other and prove everybody wrong.”
McElyea said the team knew it, too, but they never quit.
“I love my teammates. We all believed. I don’t think anyone else believed we would be here,” McElyea said. “Truly, we believed in each other, and that’s how we got here.”
Coach Bugg said she knows there are going to be good days and bad days but to not let that define who they are because it’s a part of the mental aspect of the game.
“You hear it; block it out or work through it. Don’t ever let anybody take your joy. Don’t let anybody take your happiness. If you know inside that you can do it, then you can do it,” she said. “If you can gain that now at this point, just look at what you can do when you grow up.”
That’s something the team has adopted.
“If you put in your mind that you can keep going, then you can. Basketball is a mental game, and as long as your mind is right then you can do anything you want to do,” Farrar said. “I have a team, and as long as I do my part then everything will fall in place.”
Bugg said she didn’t make it to the championship when she was in high school at West Limestone, but in 2010 some of her Clements friends who she played travel ball with did win the 2A championship.
“It’s kind of surreal,” she said. “I was there supporting them then, so it’s just like an awesome feeling to be here with [this Clements team] and them get to go.”
Tanner won the 2A championship as well the following year, but a Limestone County school has not won the blue map in any girls classification since that year. Only one team in Limestone County has even made it to the finals in any classification for girls basketball in the last 12 years: Tanner in 2017. Clements has now brought the county back to that point.
“They did their jobs. Every single one of them have locked in. They’re here all the time. They’re in the gym. They hang out together. It takes more than just getting out there and shooting the ball, and they do it all,” Bugg said.
“We had all these goals, and we have reached every one. and we got one more,” Farrar said.
Coach Shane says their biggest challenge in the finals game will be that they’re facing a team who is used to making big playoff runs like this.
“We’re learning what we do because it’s our first year,” he said. “We’re still learning what to do and that’s our toughest challenge is that it’s still new to [the girls].”
“Here’s Rich Strike that wasn’t even supposed to be in the race,” Shane said. “And we’re right there breathing down their neck. It’s going to be a photo finish to see who gets this. I think we’ve got a chance.”
He said that they’re viewed as the underdog. The private schools are usually expected to win, he said.
“The referees expect them to win, and I just want to make sure that we get a fair shake,” he criticized some of the calls in their opponent’s final four game. “[Trinity Presbyterian] got some that really changed the game. Now, I don’t know whether it was intentional or not, but it happens constantly.”
Despite the additional challenge of fighting any potential bias from referees or not, playing a school with more resources in general is a challenge. Ultimately, he wants to teach his team to keep going for their dream and they have placed all their bets on themselves.
“One more horse in front of us,” Farrar said, continuing the team’s season-long Rich Strike derby winning metaphor.
