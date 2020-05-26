Athens Superintendent Trey Holladay has said the system has a goal of being the best at everything. Judging on the recent hires the school system has made, that certainly includes athletics.
Athens continued its trend of hiring championship coaches Tuesday when the Golden Eagles announced Charles Burkett as the new coach of the boys basketball team.
Burkett has a championship pedigree at two different schools before coming to Athens. He coached Saks High School in Anniston from 2000-2006, leading the team to regional championships in 2005 and 2006, with the Wildcats finishing as state runner-up in 2006.
He then moved on to Hoover, the largest high school in the state, with the charge of building a boys basketball program that paled in comparison to the powerhouse football program at the school.
Burkett went to work, and within a few years was leading the Bucs to great success on the hardwood. He coached Hoover to three regional championships and the Class 7A state championship in 2015, the school's first ever boys basketball state title.
Burkett believes the 2020-21 Hoover team has a chance to win another title. That's why him leaving the Bucs program after 14 years to come to Athens, which hasn't even made it out of the area tournament since moving up to Class 6A, was such a surprise to many people and shows just how attractive the Athens job is.
“I was there 14 years and I think it's time for another challenge, and what a place for that in Athens High School,” Burkett said. “You hear so much about it, with amazing facilities and potential growth. I'm just happy to be here.”
Burkett said he wasn't actively looking to leave Hoover, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity the Athens job presented.
“I heard from many, many people saying this is a wonderful opportunity with great potential,” Burkett said. “I wasn't looking to leave Hoover, but after meeting with the people here and checking out everything, I felt this was a great place for me.”
If those words sound familiar, they should. Similar words were said by state championship-winning volleyball coach April Marsh when she took the Athens job last spring.
Marsh advanced to the state tournament nine consecutive years and won the 2013 Class 6A state championship at Bob Jones.
“I am eager to come to Athens High School,” Marsh said at the time. “It is exciting to see that they are 100% committed to academics and athletics. The facilities are first class, and I feel there is a lot of excitement in the community.”
Marsh's hiring had an immediate affect. She led the Golden Eagles to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time in many years last season, and with many of the players returning, there is optimism Athens could return to the state tournament and perhaps go a few rounds farther than last year.
Athens is a school starving for a state championship. The Golden Eagles have a rich tradition of winning state titles, but an Athens team hasn't brought home a blue map trophy since the softball team did so in 2010.
Athens opened a brand new school complete with a state-of-the-art athletics facility last year, and several coaches have mentioned them as being one of the best athletic facilities in North Alabama. The administration feels with the new facilities, plus the outstanding fan and community support the school gets from the people of Athens, another state championship might not be too far away.
“We are looking at building all the programs at Athens High School,” athletic director Linda Moore said after Burkett was hired. “It's that saying 'If you build it, they will come.' That's happening. We are definitely excited, not only for basketball, but for Athens athletics as a whole.
