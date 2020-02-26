Unless you were living in a cave with no outside communication for the past month, you've heard about the tragic death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.
The outpouring of grief from fans across not just the United States but the world is something not seen in a long time. A memorial service held in Los Angeles on Monday drew more than 20,000 people and featured numerous celebrities from the sports and music world.
To many people, Bryant was more than a great basketball player. He was the face of the NBA. Even after his retirement, Bryant was an extremely visible figure, much like Michael Jordan remains popular nearly 20 years after his retirement.
His death puts a spotlight on how dearly many people hold their sports heroes. Thousands who never even met the man, other than maybe sitting in the crowd during a Lakers game, were moved to tears by his untimely death.
Why do athletes hold such a place in our hearts? Even other famous celebrities in Hollywood or in the music industry don't normally lead to such an outpouring of grief.
I believe we make athletes our heroes because they, more than actors or singers, do things we can only imagine doing. While there are some actors who are much better than others, their greatness comes through in a much more subtle way than a standout baseball, basketball or football player.
I could get in front of a camera and read some lines. I wouldn't be in the same hemisphere as an actor like Al Pacino, but I could do it. There's no way I could throw a pinpoint 50-yard touchdown pass, hit a 98-mph fastball for a home run or throw down a slam dunk.
But our sports heroes can do those things. They hold us in awe. They win games for our team. We can see their greatness in each game.
Their greatness can even cause us to overlook some of their flaws. Kobe Bryant agreed to a settlement with a woman who said he raped her in 2003. While no charges were filed, he admitted to an affair with the woman, and questions might always remain about how consensual their sexual contact was.
Many other athletes have gotten into trouble with the law. Ben Roethlisberger was twice accused of sexual assault. Mike Tyson served three years in prison for rape. Pete Rose was banned from Major League Baseball for gambling on games and later went to prison for tax evasion. Charles Barkley was arrested twice for assault. The list goes on and on.
But once an athlete is built up to mythical proportions, it doesn't seem like much can take them down.
In a famous commercial from the early 1990s, Barkley controversially said “I am not a role model” and said athletes shouldn't be role models for people.
While this might be a well-intentioned request, it's just not realistic. Athletes are among the most visible people in the public eye. What they do is going to influence people, whether they be children or adults. Look no further than the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death as an example.
That's why it's important for us to look at the whole person, not just the image they create on a sports field. Very few people can do the things our athletic heroes do in a game. But we all can model their behavior off the field.
Having someone to look up to is important. Make sure they are someone worth looking up to.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
