When it comes to youth or high school sports, nobody has a bigger role than that of the coach. The coach is somebody that not only teaches youngsters how to play the game, but also can teach life lessons and act as a role model for them.
Oftentimes, especially in youth sports, the coach either is a volunteer or works for very little pay. I’ve experienced that myself, having coached my daughters in club soccer for the past three years. Coaching is an important job that not everybody is cut out to do.
While winning or losing is what everybody notices, it actually is only a small part of being a coach. A coach’s main job isn’t just to win games; it is to teach his or her players about discipline, hard work, responsibility and being part of a team. Speaking from personal experience, the wins or losses are not what I remember most about coaching. It is about seeing players improving from the first practice to the last, coming together as a team and having fun.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic not willing to loosen its grip on the state and nation, a coach’s job has become even more important. Not only is the coach acting as a teacher and role model, he or she is now acting as a line of defense against the novel coronavirus.
While most coaches are not health care professionals themselves, they are tasked with a very important job of doing their best to protect their players from the virus.
With players in team sports usually so close together, it is difficult to socially distance them while practicing or having them work out.
Gov. Kay Ivey has allowed youth and high school sports to resume under the safer-at-home order, but there are still many precautions coaches and players must take.
Entire practice and workout routines must be rethought. Things coaches have been doing for years are not possible to do right now with the virus still wreaking havoc in the country. Coaches are having to moderate their practices to keep players 6 feet apart if at all possible and provide facial coverings for players when staying that far apart isn’t possible.
Facial coverings are now just as important as practice jerseys or cleats. Athens High School football recently sent a message to parents making sure they knew players were required to wear masks to summer workouts each day.
Temperature checks are also the norm now. I am doing that with the team I’m coaching, and I know many other coaches are doing that as well. Players have to be checked for a fever before each practice to make sure they are not sick.
It is vitally important for coaches to stay on top of the coronavirus, especially at the youth and high school level. At the collegiate and professional level, players are tested for COVID-19 constantly, and players who test positive — even if asymptomatic — are quickly removed from practices and quarantined.
Youth and high school coaches are not able to constantly test their players, which means they must be on guard to see if any player appears to be sick or registers a fever. One player coming down with COVID-19 could quickly spread to the whole team if not dealt with quickly and efficiently.
Coaches don’t have an easy job, but they coach because it is what they love to do. They do so much more than just coach, and they deserve our appreciation. So, next time you see your child’s coach, tell him or her thank you for what they do. They will appreciate it.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.