Commentary: Days as umpire filled with stories

My name is James Agee, and I had the pleasure of spending some 44 years as an umpire, which afforded me an enormous amount of wonderful stories and memories.
Before I begin reminiscing, I want to take this opportunity to say that the baseball players in Limestone County are great players and a lot of that is because they have been influenced by great coaches. The youth coaches have done a fantastic job teaching the fundamentals of baseball to the young boys in this area.
I have been watching my great-grandson play for the last few years and not only is it wonderful that I get to watch him enjoy the game, but I also love seeing some of the players from my past. I enjoy hearing their stories and even cracking jokes about all the fun in those good old days.
It is quite an interesting story how I became an umpire. Athens College (now Athens State University) and Pulaski met in Athens to play ball. After deciding that the two umpires were not going to show up, the Athens coach (Professor Stone) asked if someone would volunteer to umpire the game, and I did just that.
To my amazement, I really enjoyed being behind the plate for those nine innings. I decided to join the Athens/Limestone Umpires Association.
A lot of events have transpired since I began umpiring. One funny thing that happened was during a game that my friend, Ronald Chittam, was coaching. If Ronald was living now, he would not object to me writing about it because we joked forever after it happened.
Ronald's pitcher wasn't doing too well and the opposing team had a man on third base. Ronald came out of the dugout and started walking toward the pitchers mound without requesting a time out. The other coach saw what was happening and shouted for his player on third to “go, go, go!”
The runner passed Ronald and when he crossed the plate, Ronald turned to me and said, “If that run counts, I'm going home.” I immediately said, “Bye!” For years after this happened, every time Ronald would see me out somewhere he would say, “time out, ump!”
Back to another story – Alabama and Vanderbilt's baseball teams once met in Athens and I was assigned the job of umpiring behind home plate.
After nine inning, the score was tied 1-1. The game continued until the 23rd inning. Alabama had a runner on second, and the batter hit the ball over the shortstop's head. As the second base runner rounded third, Vandy's player intentionally tripped him.
Witnessing this, I called and signaled “obstruction” and awarded the runner home plate. This resulted in Alabama finally winning the game by a score of 2-1.
All of these wonderful memories come from those great players. In my old age, I may not be able to remember each one of them, so I hope there are no hard feelings from those I omit. But for those I can remember, let me talk about them.
Mike Powers knew how to do, what to do, and when to do. Simon Leopard was hard to strike out because he always put the ball in play every time he stepped up to the plate, and he made it look so easy.
Let me see who else I hopefully can correctly identify: From Athens – Tim Brister, Bobby (Itchy) Wiggington, Morris Schrimsher, Bobby Coggin, Carroll Daniels, Mike McCoy, Mike Hays and Billy Fred Pepper. From Elkmont – James Turner and Steve Turner. From Tanner – Leon Lockett, Joey Malone, Greg Marbut, Terry Nayler, Barry Purvine and Mike Swanner. From West Limestone – Jimmy Casteel. From Ardmore – Wayne Majkins and Joe White. From Clements – Marty Eaton and Ronnie Petty. From East Limestone – Garth Garris, James Grooms, Stanley Menefee and Petus Menefee. From West Limestone – Jimmy Casteel, Tommy Smith, Alvin Smith and Dan Mankins. From Athens Bible School – Ricky Schrimsher and Roger Crafts.
As I come to a close, I want to include this picture. These are some great baseball players from the 1950s. This team went to Birmingham and beat Stockom Valve teams and Montgomery State American Legion Champs.
I thoroughly enjoy reminiscing about my days as an umpire, so if you have any stories to add, I would love to hear them. You can send them to me at: 402 Samola St., Athens, AL 35611. I would love to include them in another newspaper story.
