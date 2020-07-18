Normally, this time of year is one of excitement and anticipation. The high school football season is a month away, and college football begins at the end of August, with NFL starting up the following week.
Normally, we would be having SEC Media Days, where coaches and players get together in Birmingham to discuss the upcoming season. For many fans, SEC Media Days marks the official beginning of the countdown to the season.
However, with almost everything else this year, the excitement and anticipation has given way to uncertainty and apprehension, as the COVID-19 pandemic has put everything into flux.
Coaches for high school and college football are continuing workouts, but no one knows exactly when, or if, the season will take place due to the rising numbers in infections.
While Alabama hasn’t yet announced if it will make any changes to the fall sports season, the states bordering Alabama have announced delays. Both Tennessee and Mississippi have announced they will delay the start of the fall sports season by two weeks.
That means football season in Mississippi and Tennessee will begin Sept. 4 instead of Aug. 21.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season, so coaches and players should know some more information after that meeting.
College football across the Southeast is in a similar situation. Coaches are still having workouts as if the season will begin on schedule, but no one knows if that’s actually going to happen.
The Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences have already announced it will only play conference games this season. The other three major conferences — the SEC, ACC and Big XII — have not announced if it will make any changes to its schedule, but all three conference commissioners said a decision will be made before the end of July.
It’s hard enough for fans to be uncertain about the upcoming season. It’s got to be even harder for the players. They are getting in game shape and learning the playbook this summer with the nagging thought that it all may be for nothing if the coronavirus infection numbers don’t get under control.
Local coaches are doing all they can do keep players and staff safe. They are keeping players in small groups, taking their temperatures before each workout, making sure they wear masks and use hand sanitizer religiously and sanitize every piece of equipment after use.
It’s a pain in the rear end, but it is what has to be done if we want to be able to have a football season this fall. Coaches and players can’t be cavalier with the virus. Two local schools have already had to suspend workouts due to someone testing positive for COVID-19. And that’s with coaches and players taking precautions.
Can you imagine how bad it would be if the coaches weren’t being responsible?
West Limestone football coach Shelby Davis said he has stressed responsibility to his players — not only personal responsibility, but responsibility to the team.
“It just takes one person to get the team shut down for two weeks, and it’s going to hard to overcome a two-week dead period at this point,” Davis said. “We are constantly reminding the kids to think about their responsibility to the team and to keep themselves safe.”
It is a message we all should heed. If we want life to get back to some semblance of normal, with football games to watch and attend, we should do our part.
That means wearing a mask, washing your hands and not getting within 6 feet of people from a different household if you can help it. They are not hard things to do. How badly do we want football this fall? Whether we have it or not is up to us.
