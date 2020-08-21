At 7 p.m. Thursday, Ardmore kicker Jeffrey Rodriguez kicked off to Tanner. From the outside, it looked like any other ordinary kickoff. But for all of us who love high school football, it might as well have been the best opening kickoff in Limestone County history.
It signified the beginning to a season many of us didn't think was going to happen. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down in many ways, but for three hours Thursday, there was just a bit of normalcy in our world.
Yes, there were some differences. Masks were required to enter the stadium, and many people kept them on in the stands throughout the game. There was no marching band halftime show performance, although Ardmore brought a pep band that played in the stands throughout the game. The opposing teams couldn't enter or leave the field at the same time, and the postgame handshake line turned into congratulating each other on a good game from a distance.
But between the lines, it was just a normal football game. There were big plays on both offense and defense, touchdowns, field goals and lots of memories made.
But to everyone involved with the sport, it was anything but a normal game.
“It is such a great experience to get to play,” Ardmore coach P.J. Wright said after the game. “I did not think it was coming. I even had my doubts at about 12 o'clock today if we were going to get a chance to play, so I'm tickled to death to get this game under our belts.”
Football teams weren't allowed to have spring practice and weren't allowed to come back to school to begin workouts until June 1. Those workouts were closely monitored, with players having to stay socially distanced and wear masks if they couldn't stay 6 feet away from a teammate.
It wasn't until late July that the Alabama High School Athletic Association made the decision to allow the fall sports season to start on time, and each day since then, coaches, players and fans have been checking to see if a surge in coronavirus cases would change that plan.
The pandemic hasn't entirely spared football teams in Limestone County. Clements and Tanner had to suspend workouts for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case, while Athens had to cancel its first game of the season because two players tested positive. East Limestone also canceled its first game against Guntersville after some confusion over who could play and who would be at home due to coronavirus quarantine.
But all that negativity faded into the background Thursday when the Tigers and Rattlers battled in a competitive game. It was the first high school sporting event played in Limestone County since March 16, when Lindsay Lane Christian swept Athens Bible in a baseball doubleheader.
It was a long five months, full of uncertainty about when schools would play again. That uncertainty is not over, of course. A surge in coronavirus cases or a rash of positive tests in multiple schools could cause the season to come screeching to a halt. But for one night, at least, all that was forgotten. For a moment, the only thing people cared about was cheering on their favorite team.
“I just had to have faith that we were going to get to play,” Ardmore senior safety Chris Allen said after the game. “I try to play my best, because it might have been our last game. You never know which game is going to be our last one.”
