When sports around the world ground to a halt in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people longed for the day when they would once again be able to turn on their television and watch a live sporting event.
Three months later, the sporting world is starting to rise from its slumber. Some sports have already returned, while others are on the cusp of returning or are planning to.
The first American sport to resume was UFC, with a fight card May 9. NASCAR then resumed with with its first race May 17.
IndyCar followed suit June 6. The PGA Tour got going again last weekend.
While the NHL, NBA and MLS haven’t resumed their seasons yet, they have all come out with plans for restarting, giving their fans something to look forward to.
One sport that has not given its fans much hope, however, is Major League Baseball. And it’s not because of the novel coronavirus.
It’s about the good old-fashioned love of money.
In a petty war that invokes memories of constant work stoppages in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, the MLB owners and MLB Players Association are squabbling over money and the length of a potential 2020 season.
Owners and players agreed to the players taking a prorated salary back in March when the start of the season had to be postponed. However, owners say that agreement was contingent on there being fans in the stands.
Now that it looks like the season will have to be played in either empty stadiums or stadiums with severely reduced capacity, the owners are coming back to the players and wanting them to take a further pay cut.
The players are resolute in not agreeing to forego any more money than they agreed to back in March, and owners are saying they simply cannot afford to pay players that salary while not making any money from attendance.
As in any negotiation, there is some truth on both sides. I’m sure neither side is telling the whole truth when it comes to finances.
But one thing a negotiation must have is some compromise. It appears neither side in this particular negotiation is willing to do that, or at least not enough that the other side can agree to a deal.
The MLBPA has for years been the strongest of any professional player’s union, and it always plays hardball with the owners whenever it comes to a labor negotiation. Perhaps that’s why baseball players — or at least the top stars — make the most money of any professional athletes in not only America, but the world.
Mike Trout, for example, signed a 12-year, $430-million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. That’s nearly $36 million per year, an amount I can’t even fathom. Making nearly half a billion dollars to play baseball seems pretty obscene.
But I can’t put all the blame on the players. The owners are insanely rich as well, leading to what many people call “a battle between millionaires and billionaires.”
The biggest loser in this protracted fight is the fans. MLB fans are getting robbed of seeing their favorite teams and players take the field during a time when they desperately want to see them.
The last MLB work stoppage during a season caused the 1994 World Series to be canceled, and it took the sport many years to regain fans.
I’m afraid that is going to happen again unless the players and owners can work together, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
