The official first day of spring was March 20. But for many people, Thursday would have marked the real first day of the spring season.
Many people, even those who aren't huge golf fans like myself, set our spring watches to the start of The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
Unlike the rest of golf's four majors, The Masters is played at the same course every year, Augusta National, where it has taken place since 1934.
The Masters isn't so much a golf tournament as it is a cultural event. There is something about the tournament, played on the pristine Augusta grass with the azaleas blooming that makes it more than just golf.
I've never had the opportunity to go, but people I've spoken to who have say it is an experience unlike any other. One of them has only been to the practice rounds and still said the experience was one he would cherish forever.
Each of the holes is named after a tree or shrub, and serious golf fans can probably name every one while describing the holes. Even casual golf fans can describe some of the holes, especially Amen Corner, which features the 11th, 12th and 13th holes. The 12th hole is one of the most famous holes in all of golf, with Rae's Creek flowing in front of the green. It is the lowest point of the course, and it's so picturesque to see a ball come flying down the hill, trying to make it over the creek and onto the green.
Last year's Masters might have been one of the best. Tiger Woods, who for many years dominated the golf landscape like no other person before him, came back to win his first major tournament in 11 years and his first Masters in 13 years.
Woods' victory was one of the great sporting moments of the year. He was publicly reviled after an adulterous scandal and suffered through injury after injury, which kept him from playing for long stretches of time.
But to see him battle through those injuries and his personal strife to win the world's most famous tournament with his family by his side caused even the most ardent Tiger haters to applaud.
Unfortunately, the momentum of a fantastic Masters won't be built on this weekend. We won't be welcoming spring with the famous tournament. It, along with every other sporting event on the planet, has been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Earlier this week, tournament organizers announced the 2020 Masters would take place Nov. 12-15.
Instead of welcoming spring into the world, The Masters will be ushering out autumn.
It's been a very strange spring when it comes to sports. This time of year is supposed to be the busiest, with Major League Baseball firing up, the NBA and NHL regular seasons winding down, and, of course, The Masters welcoming the season of life and hope.
This new coronavirus pandemic won't last forever. And when it finally does end, The Masters will be on the other side to once again cheer us and thrill us.
The course may not be as green and the azaleas won't be blooming, but it will still be a way for us to find some peace and enjoy a great tradition played in a great traditional place.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
