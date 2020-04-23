For most high school athletes, their senior year is the climax and peak of their athletic career. No longer are they underclassmen waiting to get their shot. They have spent years preparing themselves so their last year will be their best one.
For most, it’s the last time they will play their sport in an organized setting. Sure, they will play things like rec softball or pickup basketball as an adult, but their days of playing for a competitive team will end with the final game of their high school career.
That’s why our hearts go out to the seniors whose athletic careers came to a premature end due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Every athlete of a spring sport — which includes baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, golf and tennis — had their season end no more than halfway through.
The high school baseball playoffs were supposed to begin last weekend, with the softball postseason tournaments and soccer playoffs following at the end of the month. The state track and field and golf tournaments were supposed to take place in a few weeks as well.
Unfortunately, that all came to an end in mid-March when Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency and mandated school buildings be closed the remainder of the school year.
The loss of a high school sports season may seem like a minor thing when compared to the amount of people who have become sick or died due to the new coronavirus. But senior year is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Those high school games, practices and road trips become part of your life, and those memories are ones you will cherish forever.
So many athletes will now ask themselves what might have been if the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened. The coronavirus might have robbed Limestone County of a state champion. Ardmore’s softball team had been to the state tournament three consecutive years and boasted probably its best team of those four with a very strong senior class.
They were pretty much a shoo-in to make it back to Montgomery for the state tournament. It will never be known if they could have taken that next step and sent their senior class off with a state title.
The Lindsay Lane baseball team was in the midst of its best season ever. The Lions were 15-1 and ranked No. 6 in the state when the season came to an end. Their final games of the season were a doubleheader sweep over cross-town rival Athens Bible on March 16. The next day, high school sports ended for the rest of the year.
It was the first time Lindsay Lane had ever defeated Athens Bible on the baseball diamond. Would the Lions ride that momentum through the playoffs and make their first ever trip to Montgomery for the state finals? We will never know.
But while the new coronavirus might have robbed us of some very special sports memories this spring, let’s not let it rob us of the ability to honor those seniors who gave so much to their program for years. We would like to do something special for them.
Coaches, please send me a group photo of the seniors from your team so we can include them in upcoming editions of The News Courier.
Photos of seniors should be sent to jeff@athensnews-courier.com. Be sure to identify each senior in the photo and the high school they represent.
I will run the pictures and information as I receive them. My goal is to have the picture of each spring sport’s senior class in Limestone County. It’s only a small token of our appreciation, but it’s really the least we could do.
The seniors have put a lot into their athletic career, and it’s a shame it ended too soon for them. They deserve appreciation for all they did for their school and athletic program.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.