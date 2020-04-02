It should be the happiest and most pleasant time of the year. Winter’s cold grip has loosened, the constant rainy days have stopped, and the spring warmth and sunshine is here at last.
But on days where we should be out enjoying the outdoors, going to a ball game or movie, or going to our favorite restaurant, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced everyone to change their ways of life and put a depressing blanket on the spring season.
That is certainly true in the world of sports. Every sporting event in the world has been canceled or postponed. All the professional, college and high school sports that were in season have either been suspended or canceled outright. The Masters and the Kentucky Derby have pushed their events to the fall, and Wimbledon, the most famous tennis tournament in the world, has canceled its 2020 tournament outright. The Tokyo Olympics have also been pushed back a year and will now take place in July and August of 2021.
While all of the college and professional sports being suspended, postponed or canceled certainly stinks, it’s the cancellation of the high school sports season is what hurts the most, especially for the seniors who participate in those spring sports.
For many of them, the last time they will play on a true, organized sports team will be in high school. To not be able to finish their final season is a cruel blow. It also makes my job a little more unique. Without any sports to write about for at least the next month, and no high school sports to write about until football season begins in August, I’ve had to make some adjustments to our local sports coverage.
One of the adjustments that has been made is the inclusion of stories that look back on some great teams in Limestone County.
Last week, we featured the 2006 Athens football state champions, while yesterday’s article focused on the 2015 West Limestone boys basketball state championship team.
One thing I’ve noticed in talking to the coaches and players from those teams is just how much joy they get in remembering those days.
All I have to do is ask the coach one question, and he’ll go on a long discussion about the team, individual players and the great games they played that season en route to a state title.
It has been a lot of fun to go back in our archives and read about the seasons those teams had on their march to a championship. It has been even more fun to talk with the people who were a part of it and get their thoughts on those teams and those seasons.
It’s a series I plan to continue throughout the summer. My goal is to feature two teams a week. There are certainly plenty to choose from. Just about every school in Athens and Limestone County has won a state championship in at least one sport, with some schools winning titles in multiple sports. There are certainly plenty of stories to tell, and I can’t wait to tell them.
I haven’t forgotten about the great individuals from years past, either. Thank you to those who have emailed me suggestions to feature. I’ll be working on those stories as well.
Hopefully, looking back on the great teams and players from Athens and Limestone County’s rich athletic past will bring a smile to some faces in this time of uncertainty. It certainly has brought a smile to mine.
— Edwards can be reached at jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
